Locality Bank Announces Partnership with Hurdlr to Provide One Stop Shop for Business Banking, Accounting, and Tax Prep

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locality Bank, a digital-first community bank that launched January 12, 2022, has announced it has partnered with Hurdlr, a leading business expense, invoicing and accounting API. The integration on the Bank's mobile application is expected to roll out in 30 to 45 days.

Utilizing the Hurdlr API integration with Locality Bank's platform will provide businesses with a way to seamlessly invoice their customers and automatically track expenses, income streams, and tax deductions imperative for accounting purposes.

"As a de novo bank, we have taken the path less traveled and see great value in building and shaping a digital experience that evolves with the needs of our clients. This means that we seek to partner with tech providers who are nimble and have a like-minded mission of enabling more businesses to thrive," said Corey LeBlanc, CTO and Co-Founder of Locality Bank. "Raj Bhaskar and the team at Hurdlr are invested in this mission, joining the cause with banks like Locality Bank to provide an end-to-end solution that allows us to fully support South Florida businesses."

In partnership with Nymbus, the bank's online platform has been custom built on a modern cloud-native core banking system with an open API architecture providing the seamless integration of innovative features and capabilities, like Hurdlr, among others, supporting Locality Bank's objective of building an ecosystem that empowers local businesses to succeed.

"We are thrilled at what Locality Bank can do with our technology to create important functionality for local businesses," said Raj Bhaskar, CEO and Co-Founder of Hurdlr. "From sending invoices, and real-time reporting, to bookkeeping and banking, it is all about achieving the business owner's dream of having everything in one place."

In November 2021, Locality Bank received final approval for a state charter and FDIC secure deposit insurance. The bank most recently completed its successful capital raise netting a total of $35 million after increasing the maximum amount from $23 million in subscriptions for stock. It is operating out of General Provision's Downtown Fort Lauderdale location (300 SW 1st Ave, Suite 155, Fort Lauderdale) until renovations of its main office (1400 South Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale) are completed in Fall 2022.

About Locality Bank

Locality Bank is a digital-first community bank based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The bank serves local businesses by offering the traditional services of a community bank as well as user-friendly, cutting-edge technology. To learn more, contact Locality Bank by calling 954-799-0900, visiting https://www.localitybank.com or via email at [email protected]. You can also follow Locality Bank on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Hurdlr

Hurdlr is a rapidly growing fintech startup whose APIs, SDKs and apps help small businesses quickly overcome obstacles to year-round accounting, bookkeeping and income taxes. The company's white-label enterprise solutions allow fintechs, financial institutions and other platforms supporting these small businesses to seamlessly embed robust invoicing, expense tracking, financial reporting, accounting, and income tax features. To learn more, visit https://www.hurdlr.com.

