Location Analytics Market to hit $35 BN by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing integration of location-based mapping systems with business intelligence system is driving the growth of the market. The enterprises are extensively using location-based mapping systems with business intelligence to improve the business productivity. Applications that combine both these technologies allow the companies to track employees, assets, and equipment and make strategic decisions. It offers several benefits such as monitor key business processes, manage organization performance, and improve analytical &d decision-making capabilities.

The reporting & visualization solution is set to see significant growth till 2027 driven by increasing use of reporting & visualization solutions across various industries. This reporting & visualization solution is commonly used to represent complex data into simple virtual form. This graphical representation of data helps organizations to understand data, find out hidden patterns, and provide useful insights to make decisions.

The outdoor positioning segment held above 55% of the location analytics market share in 2020. Enterprises are extensively using location analytics solutions to monitor the business assets across outdoor environments. The outdoor location analytics systems are equipped with advanced business intelligence technology that offers in-depth business insights. The retail organizations are increasingly using outdoor location analytics solutions to identify the target customers on the basis of their shopping behavior, experiences and location.

The supply chain planning and optimization is expected to observe over 10% CAGR through 2027 due to growing adoption of geographic predictive analytics solutions. Location analytics solution helps business enterprises in investigating supply chain delays and discover the root causes. It offers several benefits such as 24/7 monitoring, improved visibility, inventory management, network mapping & planning, and others. Location analytics solution optimizes the overall supply chain performance and provides improved customer experiences.

The healthcare sector is anticipated to grow exponentially over 2021 to 2027 on account of growing technological advancements across the healthcare sector. Healthcare organizations are extensively using location analytics for allocating the resources, provide accessible service to vulnerable patients, and others. It also enables healthcare organizations' patient dataset with census, council tax band, and others. For instance, in August 2021, FDB launched clinical decision support analytics solutions, FDB CDS Analytics. The solution has enabled the healthcare organizations to easily identify, monitor, and customize clinical support in their electronic health records.

Asia Pacific location analytics market is poised to generate revenue of about USD 9 billion by 2027. The rising investments in the IT infrastructure and rapid industrialization across developing countries including India, China, etc., are likely to support the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the companies operating the region are focusing on developing advanced location analytics solutions. For instance, in March 2021, Pinmicro introduced significant technology upgrades to the real-time location intelligence platform with centimeter level accuracy and advanced 3D location intelligence. It supports 3-dimensional data and can accurately locate any resources with centimeter level accuracy.

Companies operating in the market are developing strategic partnerships to develop advanced and integrated location analytics solutions & services. For instance, in August 2021, Wipro Ltd. partnered with HERE Technologies to provide location-based service for the customers globally. The companies have jointly developed solutions in the areas of asset tracking, logistics, supply chain, smart metering & analytics, and private mapping-as-service for indoor & outdoor real-time asset tracking.

Some major findings of the location analytics market report include:

The growing development of smart cities has increased the adoption of location analytics solutions for identifying patterns and strategic decision-making.

The increasing adoption of 5G technology across the sectors is supporting the market growth.

Asia Pacific is predicted to witness an exponential growth due to the growing rapid industrialization and digitalization in major countries such as India , China , and Japan .

is predicted to witness an exponential growth due to the growing rapid industrialization and digitalization in major countries such as , , and . Major players operating in the location analytics market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Esri Global Inc., Google, LLC, HERE Global, Lepton Software, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on developing advanced & intelligent location analytics solutions.

