Location Analytics Tools Market| Evolving Opportunities with Alteryx Inc. and CARTO | Technavio

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Get a Sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Location Analytics Tools Market Analysis Report by End-user (Transportation, Retail, BFSI, Media and entertainment, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with the Location Analytics Tools Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

The increased awareness of location-enabled services is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the global market for location analytics tools. The advancement of AI-based location analytics is a significant element fueling the expansion of the global market for location analytics products. The strict regulatory restrictions for gathering location-based data, however, are one of the major obstacles to the expansion of the global market for location analytics products.

To know more about the other drivers & challenges - Request a Sample Now!

Major Five Location Analytics Tools Companies:

Alteryx Inc.- The company offers data preparation and blending which is powerful insights with low-code no-code analytics automation that empowers analysts to work faster by visually sourcing, blending, and enriching data.

The company offers data preparation and blending which is powerful insights with low-code no-code analytics automation that empowers analysts to work faster by visually sourcing, blending, and enriching data. Cisco Systems Inc.- The company offers data and analytics which unlock the power of data.

The company offers data and analytics which unlock the power of data. esri.com- The company offers data and analytics which unlock the power of data.

The company offers data and analytics which unlock the power of data. gravyanalytics.com- The company offers location intelligence which processes billions of pseudonymous, mobile location signals every day from millions of mobile devices.

The company offers location intelligence which processes billions of pseudonymous, mobile location signals every day from millions of mobile devices. ibm.com- The company offers AI analytics which collects and organize data, then virtualize it across disparate systems for AI-fueled decisions.

To know about all major vendor offerings – Click here for a sample now!

Location Analytics Tools Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Transportation - size and forecast 2021-2026

Retail - size and forecast 2021-2026

BFSI - size and forecast 2021-2026

Media and entertainment - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Location Analytics Tools Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026x`x`

To know about the contribution of each segment -Grab the Latest Sample Report

Related Reports:

Product Information Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Test Data Management Market by Application, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Location Analytics Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.09% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 11.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alteryx Inc., CARTO, Cisco Systems Inc., CleverMaps AS, Cuebiq Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Factual Inc, Galigeo SAS, GeoMoby, GeoSpock Ltd., Gimbal Inc., Gravy Analytics Inc., International Business Machines Corp., IndoorAtlas Ltd., InMarket Media LLC, Kinetica DB Inc., Oracle Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAS Institute Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

· 1.1 Market overview

· Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

· Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

· Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

· Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

· Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

· Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

· Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

· Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

· 2.1 Market ecosystem

· Exhibit 09: Parent market

· Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

· 3.1 Market definition

· Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

· 3.2 Market segment analysis

· Exhibit 12: Market segments

· 3.3 Market size 2021

· 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

· Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

· 4.1 Five forces summary

· Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

· 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

· Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

· 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

· Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

· 4.4 Threat of new entrants

· Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

· 4.5 Threat of substitutes

· Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

· 4.6 Threat of rivalry

· Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

· 4.7 Market condition

· Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

· 5.1 Market segments

· Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

· 5.2 Comparison by End-user

· Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user

· Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

· 5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

· Exhibit 28: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 29: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 30: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 31: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· 5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

· Exhibit 32: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 33: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 34: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 35: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· 5.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

· Exhibit 36: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 37: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 38: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 39: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· 5.6 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

· Exhibit 40: Chart on Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 41: Data Table on Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 42: Chart on Media and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 43: Data Table on Media and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

· Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

· Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

· 6.1 Customer landscape overview

· Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

· 7.1 Geographic segmentation

· Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

· 7.2 Geographic comparison

· Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison

· Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

· 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

· Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

· Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

· Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

· Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

· Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

· Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

· Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

· Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

· Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

· Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

· Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

· 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

· Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

· 8.1 Market drivers

· 8.2 Market challenges

· 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

· Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

· 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

· 9.1 Overview

· 9.2 Vendor landscape

· Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

· 9.3 Landscape disruption

· Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

· 9.4 Industry risks

· Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

· 10.1 Vendors covered

· Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

· 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

· Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

· 10.3 Alteryx Inc.

· Exhibit 101: Alteryx Inc. - Overview

· Exhibit 102: Alteryx Inc. - Product / Service

· Exhibit 103: Alteryx Inc. - Key news

· Exhibit 104: Alteryx Inc. - Key offerings

· 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

· Exhibit 105: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview

· Exhibit 106: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments

· Exhibit 107: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news

· Exhibit 108: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings

· Exhibit 109: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

· 10.5 Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

· Exhibit 110: Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. - Overview

· Exhibit 111: Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. - Product / Service

· Exhibit 112: Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. - Key offerings

· 10.6 Gravy Analytics Inc.

· Exhibit 113: Gravy Analytics Inc. - Overview

· Exhibit 114: Gravy Analytics Inc. - Product / Service

· Exhibit 115: Gravy Analytics Inc. - Key offerings

· 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

· Exhibit 116: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

· Exhibit 117: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

· Exhibit 118: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

· Exhibit 119: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

· 10.8 InMarket Media LLC

· Exhibit 120: InMarket Media LLC - Overview

· Exhibit 121: InMarket Media LLC - Product / Service

· Exhibit 122: InMarket Media LLC - Key offerings

· 10.9 Oracle Corp.

· Exhibit 123: Oracle Corp. - Overview

· Exhibit 124: Oracle Corp. - Business segments

· Exhibit 125: Oracle Corp. - Key news

· Exhibit 126: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings

· Exhibit 127: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

· 10.10 Pitney Bowes Inc.

· Exhibit 128: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Overview

· Exhibit 129: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Business segments

· Exhibit 130: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Key offerings

· Exhibit 131: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Segment focus

· 10.11 Salesforce.com Inc.

· Exhibit 132: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview

· Exhibit 133: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service

· Exhibit 134: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news

· Exhibit 135: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

· 10.12 SAS Institute Inc.

· Exhibit 136: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview

· Exhibit 137: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service

· Exhibit 138: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news

· Exhibit 139: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

· 11.1 Scope of the report

· 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

· Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist

· Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

· 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

· Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

· 11.4 Research methodology

· Exhibit 143: Research methodology

· Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

· Exhibit 145: Information sources

· 11.5 List of abbreviations

· Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio