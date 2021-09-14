L'OCCITANE en Provence Expands its Omnichannel brand with MyL'Occitane, a Social Selling Platform to Empower Eco-conscious Entrepreneurs

The introduction of MyL'Occitane is a natural extension of the brand's mission to reconnect people to the incredible power of nature through authentic beauty & wellbeing experiences. It also provides extraordinary opportunities for the next generation of eco-conscious beauty lovers to create a positive impact around them.

"We are building our team of new L'Occi Consultants by providing beauty enthusiasts around the country, including our talented past retail store employees, the opportunity to join us on this exciting journey" says Yann Tanini, Managing Director (North America) at L'OCCITANE. "With MyL'Occitane, we are leveraging both the high-touch power of passionate beauty entrepreneurs and the connecting power of technology to build sustainable one-on-one relationships with new customers who we are not currently connecting with through our existing channels. "

Anyone interested in starting their own business with MyL'Occitane can enroll as a L'Occi Consultant on www.myloccitane.com. The MyL'Occitane platform offers a wide selection of benefit-rich, and skincare, bodycare, haircare, and premium gift sets, with an emphasis on sustainable packaging and refills. Once they join, L'Occi Consultants will be provided all the tools and trainings necessary, such as a personal website link, access to a full suite of tech-based business management tools, product samples, virtual business onboarding, and ongoing support so they can reach their full-potential and create a successful business with MyL'Occitane.

About L'OCCITANE en Provence

Founded by Olivier Baussan more than 40 years ago, L'OCCITANE captures the true art de vivre of Provence, offering a sensorial immersion in the natural beauty and lifestyle of the South of France. From the texture of L'OCCITANE products to the scent, each skincare, body care, and fragrance formula promises pleasure through beauty and well-being – a moment rich in enjoyment and discovery that goes beyond tangible benefits to create a different experience of Provence. L'OCCITANE products are available at usa.loccitane.com , in boutiques throughout the U.S, and at www.myloccitane.com.

