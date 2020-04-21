Lock Laces® Can Be Used For Homemade Face Masks

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lock Laces® team has developed a new way for individuals to utilize its original no-tie shoelaces by incorporating them in homemade face masks. Wearing masks can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and Lock Laces® can be used to make one's mask more comfortable, adjustable, and durable.

During these uncertain times, Lock Laces® has made it a priority to encourage the safety and well-being of its customers, as well as all who are sheltering in place and taking the necessary precautions throughout the Triangle and beyond.

How to make a face mask with Lock Laces®

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) outlined steps for creating a homemade, washable face mask using a no-sew method and common household items. Lock Laces® add greater comfort and functionality compared to the CDC's suggestion of using hair ties or rubber bands as over-ear pieces in the mask. Instructions detailing how to create your own face mask with Lock Laces® can be found here: https://www.locklaces.com/blogs/resources/how-to-make-a-face-mask-with-lock-laces .

Chief Executive Officer Frank Sutton said, "Our Lock Laces® family recognizes that we have a product that can be very useful in playing at least a small part in keeping our customers and our essential workers safe during this pandemic."

Lock Laces® is currently offering its best-selling black two-pack of laces for $9.99 with free shipping for a limited time. This provides you with a way to secure your face mask and turn your shoes into slip-ons. Also, you could share a pair of laces with a loved one or gift a pair to a local healthcare hero so that we can all work together to spread joy — not germs.

About Lock Laces®

Lock Laces® are the original no-tie shoelaces, sold in more than 50 countries worldwide and worn by active lifestyle users everywhere. Perfect for all, Lock Laces® are a one size fits all for athletes, children, those with disabilities, casual users or anyone looking to make untied shoelaces a thing of the past. Lock Laces® are owned and operated by Positive Distribution LLC in Chapel Hill, NC.

Lock Laces®

919-316-1011

[email protected]

SOURCE Lock Laces

Related Links

http://www.locklaces.com

