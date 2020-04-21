Lock Laces® Can Be Used For Homemade Face Masks
Lock Laces® encourages customers to repurpose its no-tie elastic shoelaces to help create comfortable, adjustable face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lock Laces® team has developed a new way for individuals to utilize its original no-tie shoelaces by incorporating them in homemade face masks. Wearing masks can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and Lock Laces® can be used to make one's mask more comfortable, adjustable, and durable.
During these uncertain times, Lock Laces® has made it a priority to encourage the safety and well-being of its customers, as well as all who are sheltering in place and taking the necessary precautions throughout the Triangle and beyond.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) outlined steps for creating a homemade, washable face mask using a no-sew method and common household items. Lock Laces® add greater comfort and functionality compared to the CDC's suggestion of using hair ties or rubber bands as over-ear pieces in the mask. Instructions detailing how to create your own face mask with Lock Laces® can be found here: https://www.locklaces.com/blogs/resources/how-to-make-a-face-mask-with-lock-laces.
Chief Executive Officer Frank Sutton said, "Our Lock Laces® family recognizes that we have a product that can be very useful in playing at least a small part in keeping our customers and our essential workers safe during this pandemic."
Lock Laces® is currently offering its best-selling black two-pack of laces for $9.99 with free shipping for a limited time. This provides you with a way to secure your face mask and turn your shoes into slip-ons. Also, you could share a pair of laces with a loved one or gift a pair to a local healthcare hero so that we can all work together to spread joy — not germs.
About Lock Laces®
Lock Laces® are the original no-tie shoelaces, sold in more than 50 countries worldwide and worn by active lifestyle users everywhere. Perfect for all, Lock Laces® are a one size fits all for athletes, children, those with disabilities, casual users or anyone looking to make untied shoelaces a thing of the past. Lock Laces® are owned and operated by Positive Distribution LLC in Chapel Hill, NC.
