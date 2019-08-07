Lockard & Wechsler And Nielsen Announce Multi-Year Agreement For Local TV With Nielsen As Service Of Choice

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and Lockard & Wechsler today announced that they have reached a multi-year agreement with Nielsen as their service of choice for Local TV measurement in all markets.

Lockard & Wechsler, based in Irvington, New York, is a full service direct response marketing agency offering services such as media planning, buying and analytics. They are a long-time subscriber to Nielsen National TV data and have returned to the roster of valued Nielsen local clients after a brief hiatus, citing a number of factors, notably the accuracy and comprehensiveness of Nielsen data.

Rene Munoz, Executive Vice President of Lockard & Wechsler, affirms his decision to re-engage the company's relationship with Nielsen stating, "We are pleased to be working exclusively with Nielsen on Local TV Measurement. Nielsen's local TV audience measurement is the most comprehensive, fully representative data available and is the only currency that accounts for changes in the evolving TV landscape. As an agency precision is paramount in our planning and we are excited about the value that this data will provide for our campaigns and our advertisers to accelerate ROI."

"We are delighted to continue to expand our relationship with Lockard & Wechsler," said David Hohman, EVP & Managing Director of Nielsen Media Demand Side. "As a nationally acclaimed agency, we are excited to empower Lockard & Wechsler to maximize their campaigns by providing their clients with increased ROI, using currency data measuring persons and eliminating waste from campaign spend."

