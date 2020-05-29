Lockdown Easing Triggers Citizenship by Investment Interest in St Kitts and Nevis

LONDON, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has met the six criteria set by the World Health Organisation guiding whether to ease lockdown restrictions. The Caribbean twin islands have no more active COVID-19 cases, with all 15 recovered, and no related deaths. However Prime Minister Timothy Harris is in no rush to open the country's borders, though restrictions are being relaxed gradually. Meanwhile, foreign investors are showing more interest in applying for Citizenship by Investment (CBI) from St Kitts and Nevis.

According to the initial regulations lasting until June 13, incoming regular commercial flights have stopped, however emergency flights may be permitted subject to pre-approval from Air Ports Authorities. Health experts advised the government to continue keeping the borders closed for the time being.

"We have started in a managed way to open up our country from two days of relaxed operations, to four days of shopping in town, to five days of shopping in town, [and now for all] seven days, the country is open," said PM Harris in an online event on Wednesday. A few days earlier, Foreign Minister and Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley echoed the government's prudent approach. He said that "the health and safety of our people remains an urgent priority."

The Prime Minister also announced plans for more modern healthcare facilities on the islands to complement existing ones. "We, as we are speaking, have already negotiated for [a] brand new cardiac centre to be established at the Joseph N. France Hospital to deal with all the complications of heart care in St Kitts and Nevis," said PM Harris.

The cautious approach and easing of lockdown measures appears to have triggered more interest from foreign investors seeking second citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis. Les Khan, the CEO of the Federation's Citizenship by Investment Unit, explained for Arab News last week that "citizenship acts as an insurance policy." He believes that safety and travel flexibility are some of the main reasons for this. Moreover, he says that "people are looking for alternative lifestyles," asking "where else would you want to be other than in the Caribbean, on one of the finest islands?"

The fastest and safest way to obtain second citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis is the fund option, starting at US$150,000.

[email protected]

www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners