Lockdown Lifesaver: Escape Mail Provides An Affordable Solution To The COVID Blues

Escape Mail promises a challenging and fun escape room style adventure in an envelope full of puzzles, clues, hints, and riddles delivered right to your door. Order one – we dare you!

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Escape Mail is now shipping its at-home escape room style adventure game to 20 countries around the world, transforming game night for eager players looking for something new, and giving people facing lockdown an affordable solution to the COVID blues.

"We did episode one while I was in the hospital this summer and enjoyed it and finally got to do episode 2," said @jennoah7 in a product review. "We enjoyed it so much that I signed up for the 10-episode subscription."

For just $12.99 per episode , Escape Mail players get an envelope filled with adventure delivered to their homes. Each episode contains a thrilling storyline that includes a combination of physical manipulation, online and multimedia twists, and has tiered hints available at every stage if needed. The gripping storyline deepens over 12 episodes , giving players an immersive adventure to look forward to month after month.

"Escape Mail gives people an opportunity to dive deep into their sense of adventure and mystery. It can be a nice escape for people during this difficult time," explained Escape Mail Co-Founder, Eric Reynolds. "Escape Mail delivers something for every type of games player – part RPG, part escape room puzzle, part mystery novel and all fun."

Escape Mail was imagined as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic when schools closed and Mobile Escape founders, Eric Reynolds and Paul Harvey, suddenly saw their successful education-based escape room start up business vanish. The entrepreneurs immediately pivoted to keep doing what they set out to do – #AWAKENWONDER through the adventures of mobile escape games.

"They say that necessity is the mother of invention," continued Reynolds. "We were determined not to give up on our dream and we made it happen with Escape Mail. In one month, we went from a geography-limited mobile escape room company to delivering Escape Mail adventures around the world!"

Escape Mail currently has one 12-episode season available . Players can order a single episode, monthly subscription, or buy the entire binge-worthy season for a discounted price. The company is currently finishing its first season with plans to release new games regularly to keep adventure seekers coming back for more.

About Escape Mail

Escape Mail brings the fun of an escape room and intrigue of a mystery novel delivered to your door. The Escape Mail concept brings together a variety of game types, including escape room games, role player games, puzzles and parlor games all tied together with a gripping storyline full of twists, turns and surprises.

For more information about Escape Mail and to order your first adventure, visit https://www.theescapemail.com

SOURCE Escape Mail