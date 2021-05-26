Locked-Out Workers Rally at ExxonMobil during Annual Meeting

DALLAS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that locked-out workers from the ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) oil refinery and blending and packaging plant in Beaumont demonstrated outside the company's offices in Irving during its annual shareholders meeting, which took place virtually this morning.

Members of USW Local 13-243 reported for work and were turned away by ExxonMobil on May 1, 2021, despite the company recording 2.7 billion in earnings for the first three months of the year.

"We won't let ExxonMobil starve workers into accepting concessions that will undermine safety, job security and seniority rights," said USW District 13 Director Ruben Garza.

Garza said that the union has filed unfair labor practice charges with Region 16 of the National Labor Relations Board.

"Executives, directors and shareholders need to know that the USW will hold the company accountable for its violations of federal labor law."

A proxy-holding USW delegate attended the virtual meeting to raise questions about ExxonMobil's unfair labor practices and lockout with the company's shareholders and top executives.

They were also joined at the rally by USW members from ExxonMobil's Baytown, Texas, facility and Dallas area union activists showing solidarity with the locked-out workers.

"We are firmly committed to fighting ExxonMobil's attempts to divide workers and break our union," he said. "We remain united in solidarity for a fair contract in Beaumont despite the company's choice to plan, orchestrate and execute this unfair labor practice lockout."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

