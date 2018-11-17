Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Credit Suisse 6th Annual Industrials Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marillyn Hewson at the Credit Suisse 6th Annual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:05 a.m. ET.

Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

