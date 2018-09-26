Lockheed Martin Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE :LMT ] board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter 2018 dividend of $2.20 per share, representing an increase of $0.20 per share over last quarter. The dividend is payable on Dec. 28, 2018, to holders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 3, 2018.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

