Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2020 Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a second quarter 2020 dividend of $2.40 per share. The dividend is payable on June 26, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2020.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

