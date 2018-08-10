Lockheed Martin, Sweden Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missiles

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today U.S. and Sweden officials formalized an agreement for Sweden to purchase Lockheed Martin's (NYSE: LMT) Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles and related support equipment. Once the contract is signed, Sweden will become the sixth international customer to sign an agreement to procure PAC-3 MSE.

"We're honored to partner with Sweden on their efforts to protect and defend their armed forces, citizens and infrastructure," said Jay Pitman, vice president of PAC-3 at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "Today's global security environment demands reliable Hit-to-Kill technology and innovative solutions. PAC-3 MSE interceptors will provide Sweden with a formidable layer of defense."

Sweden joins the U.S., Qatar, Japan, Romania, Poland and the United Arab Emirates to procure PAC-3 MSE. Several other nations have also expressed an interest in enhancing their missile defense capabilities with the PAC-3 MSE as part of the Patriot system.

Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor on the PAC-3 MSE upgrade to the Patriot air defense system. The upgraded PAC-3 MSE expands the lethal battlespace with a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, providing increased performance in altitude and range. PAC-3 MSE is a high-velocity interceptor that defends against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft. The missile uses Hit-to-Kill technology, which engages threats through kinetic energy via body-to-body contact.

As a world leader in systems integration and development of air and missile defense systems and technologies, Lockheed Martin delivers high-quality missile defense solutions that protect citizens, critical assets and deployed forces from current and future threats. The company's experience spans missile design and production, infrared seekers, command and control/battle management, and communications, precision pointing and tracking optics, radar and signal processing, as well as threat-representative targets for missile defense tests.

