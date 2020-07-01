Lockly® Announces Partnership with The Home Depot for Launch of Lockly Vision™ - An Industry Disrupting Integrated Video/Audio Smart Lock

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LOCKLY , a property technology company offering innovative residential and commercial smart lock solutions designed to secure what matters most, announced the availability of LOCKLY Vision at select The Home Depot stores across the U.S. and online at HomeDepot.com. LOCKLY Vision marks the next evolution in the company's award-winning smart lock line-up, setting a new standard for innovation with a built-in HD video doorbell that streams to any iOS or Android mobile device, while also recording locally (Micro-SD) to avoid unnecessary cloud subscription fees. Because LOCKLY Vision is completely battery operated, users can avoid the lengthy hard wiring process that is common with today's video doorbells, making installation of the new smart lock essentially "plug-and-play" in just a matter of minutes. LOCKLY Vision also offers industry-leading connectivity speed through audio and video communication between guests and home owners from anywhere in the world.

LOCKLY®

Along with a seamless and instant video stream, LOCKLY Vision provides users with the ability to have a real-time, two-way audio conversation directly between the smart lock and a smartphone. These security features, along with a tamper notification that alerts users of unwanted guests, allow homeowners and rental property managers to further safeguard their properties from unsolicited visitors, potential burglars and possible theft.

LOCKLY Vision embodies all of its predecessor's award-winning features, and boasts five unique ways to access a door, including a PIN Genie® digital touchscreen, biometric fingerprint reader, and use of offline access codes for easy access without the need for an internet connection. LOCKLY Vision can be controlled using voice commands and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant accessories.

LOCKLY Vision Key Benefits and Features:



SEEING IS BELIEVING: This revolutionary device is both a highly secure smart lock and a built-in HD camera that streams live video to a mobile device. All recordings can be stored locally (Micro-SD) (cloud storage coming soon).

This revolutionary device is both a highly secure smart lock and a built-in HD camera that streams live video to a mobile device. All recordings can be stored locally (Micro-SD) (cloud storage coming soon). WELCOME VISITORS WITH YOUR VOICE: Homeowners can utilize two-way audio from anywhere around the world to have real-time conversations with someone who is at the door.

Homeowners can utilize two-way audio from anywhere around the world to have real-time conversations with someone who is at the door. VOICE CONTROL: LOCKLY Vision is compatible with major virtual assistants (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant) and smart home devices to offer homeowners the ultimate convenience and connectivity.

LOCKLY Vision is compatible with major virtual assistants (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant) and smart home devices to offer homeowners the ultimate convenience and connectivity. FIVE WAYS TO ACCESS: Access your home, office or rental property using voice, the LOCKLY mobile app, advanced 3D fingerprint reader, PIN Genie digital touch screen or the included physical key.

Access your home, office or rental property using voice, the LOCKLY mobile app, advanced 3D fingerprint reader, PIN Genie digital touch screen or the included physical key. A KEY AS UNIQUE AS THE USER: Unlock the door using an industry-leading, built-in, capacitive 3D fingerprint sensor (locally stores up to 99 fingerprints).

Unlock the door using an industry-leading, built-in, capacitive 3D fingerprint sensor (locally stores up to 99 fingerprints). PEEK-PROOF DIGITAL KEYPAD: LOCKLY's patented PIN Genie technology shuffles number locations on the secure, backlit digital keypad, making it nearly impossible to replicate one's access code.

LOCKLY's patented PIN Genie technology shuffles number locations on the secure, backlit digital keypad, making it nearly impossible to replicate one's access code. OFFLINE ACCESS CODES™: Internet connection not available or inconsistent? No problem! LOCKLY's smart locks can generate multiple Offline Access Codes (OACs) without an internet connection through the use of LOCKLY's proprietary technology.

Internet connection not available or inconsistent? No problem! LOCKLY's smart locks can generate multiple Offline Access Codes (OACs) without an internet connection through the use of LOCKLY's proprietary technology. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT READY: Lockly Access Portal™l is a property management system for Lockly smart lock owners that is designed for easy management of multiple properties, Lockly Access Portal provides door access monitoring, timed updates, sub-admin controls, and more.

Lockly Access Portal™l is a property management system for Lockly smart lock owners that is designed for easy management of multiple properties, Lockly Access Portal provides door access monitoring, timed updates, sub-admin controls, and more. KNOW WHO IS COMING AND GOING: LOCKLY Vision stores all access history so users can review who is coming and going anytime from a mobile phone. Users can also grant one-time use or specific time duration access by issuing unique codes or digital eKeys remotely via a mobile device. If anyone attempts to access LOCKLY Vision unsuccessfully, the information and HD video will be stored as evidence.

LOCKLY Vision stores all access history so users can review who is coming and going anytime from a mobile phone. Users can also grant one-time use or specific time duration access by issuing unique codes or digital eKeys remotely via a mobile device. If anyone attempts to access LOCKLY Vision unsuccessfully, the information and HD video will be stored as evidence. EASY DIY INSTALLATION: Installation is virtually plug and play and only takes about 15 minutes to install. LOCKLY Vision replaces the existing deadbolt with just a screwdriver. Network setup is extremely fast through LOCKLY's proprietary Wi-Fi Hub.

LOCKLY Vision is available in select stores at The Home Depot stores and HomeDepot.com , as well as LOCKLY.com in Satin Nickel (MSRP: $399.99). Shoppers will also find LOCKLY's full range of smart lock solutions, including Secure, Secure Plus, and Secure Pro in stores and online starting at $199.99.

For more information please visit https://LOCKLY.com/ and stay updated by following LOCKLY on social media- Twitter: @meetLOCKLY Facebook: @meetLOCKLY & Instagram: @meetLOCKLY .

About LOCKLY

LOCKLY® is a Silicon Valley based company focused on revolutionizing the way we secure homes, offices and personal items. LOCKLY smart locks, based on the patented PIN Genie® technology, features the world's first secure digital touch screen making it virtually impenetrable. LOCKLY's team of engineers and security experts have spent the past 20+ years designing, manufacturing and patenting the world's most innovative and secure lock solutions. For additional information, please visit www.LOCKLY.com .

Media Contact

Scott Goldberg

847-347-3333

[email protected]

SOURCE LOCKLY

Related Links

http://www.lockly.com

