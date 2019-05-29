Lockly™ Builds On Lineup Of Smart Lock Solutions With Availability Of Lockly Secure Pro And Secure Link

In addition, Lockly announced the availability of the Secure Link, a Wi-Fi enabled hub and wireless door sensors that connect seamlessly to existing Secure or Secure Plus smart locks as an easy upgrade process for customers. Lockly Secure Link is included with every Secure Pro model or available for purchase separately, and provides Google Assistant and Alexa capabilities, Wi-Fi connectivity for access from anywhere in the world, and real-time door status updates.

"The availability of the Secure Pro and Secure Link is proof of our dedication to the development of new, innovative products in the world of home security and smart locks. We are excited to work with our national retail partners as we make Lockly products even more accessible to consumers seeking the most advanced smart lock solution for their home, office, or rental property," said Lee Zheng, CEO and Founder of Lockly.

With the introduction of the Secure Pro and Secure Link, customers can now enjoy a smart lock solution that offers stylish aesthetic and unparalleled door access via five unique methods of entry, which include: PIN Genie keypad, 3D fingerprint sensor, Lockly app, virtual assistant and traditional key.

In addition to the above, a full list of Lockly Secure Pro features include:

Voice Control ( BRAND NEW ) – Compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant allows users to check the status, as well as lock and unlock by simply using voice command via the Lockly Secure Link.

Compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant allows users to check the status, as well as lock and unlock by simply using voice command via the Lockly Secure Link. World's First "Secure" Digital Touch Screen – Patented PIN Genie™ software creates a random-generated key pad when anyone approaches the door, ensuring codes cannot be interpreted by unwanted visitors!

– Patented PIN Genie™ software creates a random-generated key pad when anyone approaches the door, ensuring codes cannot be interpreted by unwanted visitors! Offline Access Codes – Though patented technology, Lockly provides the only smart lock solution in the industry able to generate multiple access codes without an internet connection. Perfect for the home, office, Airbnb© and other rental properties. Grant access for a few minutes, hours or weeks!

Though patented technology, Lockly provides the only smart lock solution in the industry able to generate multiple access codes without an internet connection. Perfect for the home, office, Airbnb© and other rental properties. Grant access for a few minutes, hours or weeks! Packed with the Latest Technology – Supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity ensuring consistent worry-free functionality with or without internet access.

– Supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity ensuring consistent worry-free functionality with or without internet access. Advanced 3D Fingerprint Scanner – An advanced 3D biometric module to ensure accuracy and speed which enables users to quickly open the door by simply using their finger.

– An advanced 3D biometric module to ensure accuracy and speed which enables users to quickly open the door by simply using their finger. Long Lasting Battery – Uses standard AA batteries (included) which operates the smart lock for at least one year, also supported by a backup battery.

Uses standard AA batteries (included) which operates the smart lock for at least one year, also supported by a backup battery. Premium-grade Quality – Lockly smart locks are built with the highest quality materials to ensure a beautiful design combined with robust strength.

– Lockly smart locks are built with the highest quality materials to ensure a beautiful design combined with robust strength. Auto Lock: After a predetermined time frame, Lockly Secure will automatically lock the door.

After a predetermined time frame, Lockly Secure will automatically lock the door. Easy Installation: Lockly Secure Pro installs in minutes and works with most popular door lock configurations including deadbolt and latch locks.

Pricing and Availability

Lockly smart locks are available in multiple colors including Satin Nickel and Venetian Bronze and start at a suggested retail price of $199.99 for Lockly Secure Plus and $299 for Lockly Secure Pro. Lockly products are available in select Lowes stores as well as at Lowes.com, HomeDepot.com, BestBuy.com, Amazon.com and Lockly.com.

For more information please visit https://lockly.com/ and stay updated by following Lockly on social media- Twitter: @meetlockly Facebook: @meetlockly & Instagram: @meetlockly .

About Lockly

Lockly is a Silicon Valley based company focused on revolutionizing the way we secure homes, offices and personal items. Lockly Secure smart locks, based on the patented PIN Genie™ technology, feature the world's first secure digital touch screen making it virtually impenetrable. Lockly's team of engineers and security experts have spent the past 20+ years designing, manufacturing and patenting the world's most innovative and secure lock solutions. Lockly is a wholly owned subsidiary of Smartec. For additional information, please visit www.lockly.com .

SOURCE Lockly

Related Links

http://www.lockly.com

