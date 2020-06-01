Lockton Capital Markets Announces Ken Pierce as CEO

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton Capital Markets (LCM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Pierce as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2020. Pierce will leverage his 30 years of experience as a leader in the insurance and alternative asset management industries to guide Lockton Capital Markets.

"I look forward to Ken's leadership of Lockton Capital Markets," said Ron Lockton, Chairman, Lockton Companies. "Given his proven track record and exemplary approach to solve complex challenges, the Lockton Capital Markets team will be a great partner to the rest of Lockton with Ken as its CEO. This is another example of industry leading talent joining Lockton."

Lockton Capital Markets will maintain its strong collaborative relationships with Lockton business sectors, including Lockton Re and retail, to offer high impact solutions for insurers, companies and financial sponsors.

"I am very pleased that Ken is joining LCM as our CEO," said Michael Calabrese, Executive Chairman, Lockton Capital Markets. "I am confident from our discussions over the years, that he shares our vision to build a Capital Markets business as a specialized team leveraging Lockton's global platform and collaborating with our various business units to provide creative solutions for insurance companies, asset managers, and corporate clients."

In 2019, Pierce founded and began serving as CEO of Vanpoint Advisors, which originated and structured asset portfolio financing transactions for alternative asset managers, as well as closed block reinsurance, sidecar reinsurance, and surplus notes, providing capital and capital relief for insurers. On June 1, 2020, the assets of Vanpoint will be merged into Lockton Capital Markets. He also previously served as Co-Founder of Vanbridge, as well as leadership roles at Mayer Brown, Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers.

"Lockton Capital Markets will continue to serve as a trusted advisor to the insurance and alternative asset management industries, delivering innovative solutions to our clients," said Pierce. "We will continue to grow our structured finance practice that brings the insurance and alternative asset management industries together in bespoke, yield-enhancing, capital efficient financing transactions, and our solutions practice, which delivers capital and capital relief to insurers and reinsurers through multiple avenues including closed block and sidecar reinsurance transactions, surplus notes and insurance-linked securities."

