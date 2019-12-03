LocoMobi World Inc. Launches Affordable, Web-Based Parking Management Software, CondoPark-Lite

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LocoMobi World's vision for CondoPark-Lite was to develop an affordable, safe and easy parking access control system for tenants and visitors of commercial and residential buildings, as well as gated communities, without the requirement of hefty capital equipment expenditures. CondoPark-Lite's "Call When Here" feature allows tenants and visitors to access the property by simply speed-dialing the gate/door call number from their vehicle. Access will only be granted if the driver or visitor's phone number is registered and active at the time they call. For just pennies a day, CondoPark-Lite is the most cost-effective and reliable system for property managers and owners that wish to ensure the safety and security of their tenants. Hotels and universities could also benefit using such a simple and convenient system that interfaces with any system they may have now.

"The beauty of this management software is that the concierge staff and property managers are able to manage resident and visitor parking through online portal access. Tenants can also register their guests so there are no more lost or shared fobs or access keys," says LocoMobi World President, Grant Furlane." Virtual validations are taken to another level. We see this as a service that can be added to any parking application as the next step in technology. "

With CondoPark-Lite, there are no cameras, major hardware, or apps to install, and no requirement for Bluetooth.

LocoMobi World Inc. continues to seamlessly connect tenants and visitors to the LocoMobi World Inc. transportation network. Soon, users will be linked throughout the city and have exclusive offers as they navigate through our network.

About LocoMobi World Inc.

LocoMobi World Inc. is a cloud-based Smart City technology company specializing in parking, tolling, transit, storage, asset tracking, and threat management solutions. LocoMobi World produces and distributes pioneering technology to government, institutional and parking management clients throughout North America and has a growing platform of transportation infrastructure patents. LocoMobi provides a full line of products including Pay-On-Foot Kiosks, Pay-On-Exit Stations and Barrier Gates for Commercial and Residential Facilities.

LocoMobi's leading cloud-based License Plate Recognition (LPR) system offers a refined approach for revenue control, virtual permitting, violation and citation management, toll road management, managed traffic lanes, gated lane environments, as well as residential multi-level condominium building parking control and access.

For more information, please visit our website at https://locomobiworld.com or call Grant Furlane at 416.898.3455.

Visit us at The Buildings Show in Toronto, December 4-6 - Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Hope to see you there! Come learn about our state-of-the-art, fully integrated parking solutions for residential and commercial buildings. We are in booth 1705.

