Locus partners with Vinculum to enable omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for customers

Locus and Vinculum will together provide a seamless solution for brands to manage everything E-commerce, right from global marketplace listings, data consistency, real-time view of inventory in stores, BOPIS (buy online, pick up in-store), BOPAK (buy online, pick up at kerbside), Returns across channels, to last-mile routing.

"Locus is continuously increasing its presence in Southeast Asia, Middle East, and India. In these markets, the relevance of E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) has skyrocketed in the recent past. Companies are looking for solutions to go online and reach more customers," said Krishna Khandelwal, Chief Business Officer, Locus. "We, at Locus, are continuously looking to join hands with great partners to address customer pain points. We are very excited about this partnership with Vinculum as it will help brands take products to their customers without all the hassle that comes with starting from scratch."

"As a leader in SaaS omnichannel retailing, ecommerce and B2B fulfillment, we work with all parts of the Omnichannel ecosystem including brands, 3pls, marketplaces and retailers. As part of our extensive partner program, we continuously look for functionalities that extend our product capabilities and provide added value to our customers. Smart logistics solutions are a problem area for many of our customers. The partnership with Locus will help our customers to be more efficient and enable them to scale faster. We are excited by the possibilities of the partnership and the value it will bring to our mutual customers," says Venkat Nott, Founder & CEO, Vinculum Group.

Locus uses deep machine learning and proprietary algorithms to offer smart logistics solutions to customers. The company presently works with top clients across Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, and India. It has offices in the USA, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The top management of the company includes executives from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Barclays Capital, Google, and BlueDart (a DHL company), and data scientists with PhDs from the Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Illinois, among others.

Locus has so far raised $29 million from tier-1 investors like Tiger Global, Falcon Edge, Blume Ventures, Exfinity Venture Partners, & growX ventures, among others.

About Locus:

Locus is a deep-tech platform that automates human decisions in the supply chain to provide efficiency, transparency, and consistency in logistics operations.

The platform uses deep machine learning and proprietary algorithms to offer smart logistics solutions like route optimization, real-time tracking, insights and analytics, beat optimization, efficient warehouse management, vehicle allocation and utilization. Locus also helps companies optimize their end-to-end supply chain network with its strategic consulting offering.

The company powers more than two million deliveries daily across Southeast Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, Europe, and North America. Visit www.locus.sh to know more!

About Vinculum:

Vinculum is a global software SaaS company enabling omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment for brands. Vinculum's products help Brands to keep consistent product data across data sources, easily list products to global marketplaces, orchestrate real time view of inventory in stores and manage orders, fulfillment and returns seamlessly across channels. Through an uberized network of brand distributors and a connected ecosystem of IOR, custom clearance and digital marketing partners, Vinculum helps brands to scale globally. Our industry recognized Vin eRetail WMS is used by many Brands, 3PLs, Marketplaces and Distributors globally, for both B2B and B2C fulfillment.

