Locus Robotics and Manhattan Associates Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Efficiency and Productivity for Global Retail and 3PL Customers

PHOENIX, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics ( www.locusrobotics.com ), the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced a strategic integration partnership with Manhattan Associates ( www.manh.com ), a leading supply chain and omnichannel solutions provider. In addition to facilitating the development of integration tools that will allow for faster, seamless implementations to improve productivity and efficiency for shared retail and third-party logistics (3PL) customers, the partnership also makes Manhattan a licensed reseller of Locus's autonomous, multi-robot solution for warehouse fulfillment.

"The sustained massive growth in e-commerce has left the supply chain industry at a turning point. Retailers and 3PLs are seeking autonomous mobile robots to solve their productivity, efficiency and labor challenges," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "By partnering with Manhattan, we can bring the Locus solution to customers more rapidly and achieve faster time to value."

The Locus multi-robot solution will be showcased at this week's Manhattan's Momentum 2019 Conference in Phoenix, Arizona. Locus will have operational robots in action and will be unveiling a partnership with RightHand Robotics to demonstrate robot-to-robot collaboration.

"Manhattan is pleased to partner with Locus Robotics, a proven leader in the autonomous warehouse robotics market," said Jon Liberman, Vice President of Enterprise Mobility Sales & Services for Manhattan Associates. "Locus shares our vision and commitment to helping global retail and 3PL businesses become more sophisticated in supply chain and omnichannel execution through technology. We look forward to working together to deliver the latest innovative and results-driven technology solutions to shared customers worldwide."

"The value of using robots in the supply chain can be significantly improved when the ecosystem collaborates," said John Santagate, Research Director at IDC. "The benefits of robotic technology extend far beyond task level execution, when companies come together to collaboratively deliver capabilities, the benefits extend to all parties in the value chain."

On Tuesday, May 21st, in the Power Session entitled "The Robot Revolution is Here," Karen Leavitt (Chief Marketing Officer, Locus Robotics), Adam Kline (Senior Director, Product Management, Manhattan), Jim Liefer (CEO, Kindred Robotics), and Paul Rivers (Managing Director, Matthews Automation Solutions) will discuss how a new generation of robots are redefining the modern warehouse, and how they will work seamlessly with Manhattan's WMS to achieve more efficient fulfillment operations. To learn more about The 2019 Momentum Conference and the session, visit www.manh-momentum.com/sessions .

ABOUT LOCUS ROBOTICS

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor compared to traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com .

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

SOURCE Locus Robotics

Related Links

http://www.locusrobotics.com

