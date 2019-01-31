Lodging Dynamics Promotes Hotel Executive

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (LDHG), a leading hotel management company, today announced the promotion of Victoria Cramer to the role of Chief Operating Officer. She will be responsible to help shape the future of the company as it continues to make refinements empowering the shift into new hotel markets and accelerated growth.

On January 1st, 2018, the Company spun off the development services' division to create DCC, a sibling company with common ownership. DCC's focus is the continued development of hotels allowing LDHG to focus more purposefully on management of its own and other hotel properties. This refinement supports the Company's move into new hotel market segments. Promoting Victoria is a key component to the Company's plan.

Originally hired in 2018 as Vice President of Sales and Revenue Management, Cramer quickly brought increased discipline, improved processes, and upgraded personnel positively impacting all aspects of sales and revenue management. "The hotels we manage are in competitive markets. Victoria's vision and experiences led to a restructuring of the way we market and sell quickly resulting in a boost in room rate and nights sold for many of our properties," stated Joel Sybrowsky, Lodging Dynamics president. "As we moved forward with our company expansion strategy it became apparent the Company employs talent with deep experience and success in the hotel industry. It's a wonderful thing to restructure and not have to look outside the Company for experienced, trusted talent. Promoting Victoria makes perfect sense for Lodging Dynamics, our employees, and our customers," continued Sybrowsky.

Because of Cramer's vision and enthusiasm, she is known internally as the Chief Amazement Officer. Upon being promoted, Cramer wrote to the Company, "It's time to amaze our employees, our guests, and our owners with highly profitable changes and incredible stories to make our management company among the best in the industry." Cramer further commented, "I couldn't be more excited to merge my talents with other areas of Lodging Dynamics! The Company has great talent - together we will bring amazing results."

Cramer comes to LDHG after successful executive roles at Marriott International and Choice Hotels International where she had a global impact on those companies. Prior experience also includes CEO of VPStrategies, a consulting firm, where she developed key strategies for The Summit Group, Cisco Systems, Abbott Labs, and Microsoft. She is a wife, mother of twins, breast cancer survivor, competitive cyclist and author of "Living Life Loudly – How Will you Face your Speed Bump?."

Lodging Dynamics, based in Provo, Utah is a multi-award-winning third-party operator of premium brand, select service, and extended stay hotels. Lodging Dynamics is approved by both Marriott and Hilton as a third-party operator. Premium brand hotels under management include hotels under the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG brand families. Founded in 1991 after developing its first premium-brand, select service property, Lodging Dynamics now operates hotels throughout the United States. For more information visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

