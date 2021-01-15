Loeb Leadership Announces the Expansion of its Award-Winning Managing for Impact (MFI) Open Enrollment Management Development Series

MARLBORO, N.J., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb Leadership is excited to announce the launch of open enrollment for their award-winning Managing for Impact (MFI) leadership training program. For over a decade, Loeb Leadership has delivered the development program to managers at its law firm clients, with thousands of legal managers achieving MFI certification. As Loeb Leadership continues to grow and diversify its client base, offering the program to managers from all industries has also become a top priority, so in 2021 there will be 3 cohorts for legal managers and 3 cohorts for all industries. Legal managers can attend any of the 6 cohorts.

Loeb Leadership

"The program offers a broad range of evidence-based management practices that leaders in any industry can benefit from," stated David Robert, Chief Strategy Officer at Loeb Leadership. The 5-session program focuses on the foundational practices of effective management: time management, delegation, inclusion, onboarding, managing performance, and coaching. The program delivery model is quite unique in that it blends self-driven activities with highly engaging live virtual sessions. "We needed a delivery model that works well in the virtual environment while not sacrificing the most impactful aspects on in-person learning," added Natalie Loeb, CEO of Loeb Leadership. "Participants love to learn from each other and brainstorm on best practices, and our program continues to offer such rich development and growth opportunities."

In addition to the 5 sessions, the program includes an individual coaching session and access to Loeb Leadership's digital learning platform. "What I think most stands out about our program are the long-lasting connections participants make with each other," stated David B. Sarnoff, Esq., Director of Strategic Partnerships at Loeb Leadership. "We've had participants tell us that they are still connected to other participants even several years after they completed the program. That's remarkable." Program dates are available throughout 2021. Participants who successfully complete the series receive an "MFI Certified" logo that they can use on their email signature or social media.

To learn more about the Managing for Impact program or to register for an upcoming public program, click here. Early bird registration discounts are available through January 31, 2021.

Also, you can find our 5-part blog series on "Avoiding the 5 Common Pitfalls of Managing Others" here.

ABOUT LOEB LEADERSHIP

Since 1997, Loeb Leadership has been in the business of developing extraordinary inclusive leaders and workplace cultures. Through its coaching, training and consulting services, Loeb Leadership helps firms and organizations increase leadership competence and self-awareness. Loeb Leadership's clients include, global law firms, pharmaceutical, engineering, technology, professional services, and other large and mid-sized organizations that place a priority on world-class leadership, respectful and skillful communication, diverse and innovative work cultures, and collaboration. Learn more by visiting www.loebleadership.com.

