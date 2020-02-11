Loews Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable March 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2020.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries. Our subsidiaries are: CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO), Boardwalk Pipelines, Loews Hotels & Co and Altium Packaging (formerly Consolidated Container Company). Investors are encouraged to view the subsidiary virtual investor presentations found in the 'Events & Presentations' section of ir.loews.com for an in-depth strategic review of Loews's subsidiaries. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

SOURCE Loews Corporation

Related Links

http://www.loews.com

