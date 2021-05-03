Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $261 Million For The First Quarter Of 2021

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) today reported net income of $261 million, or $0.97 per share, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $632 million, or $2.20 per share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Loews's strong net income for the first quarter of 2021 was driven by CNA Financial Corporation, which had improved net investment income, net investment gains, and solid underlying property and casualty underwriting results, which excludes the impact of net catastrophe losses and prior year development. Boardwalk Pipelines also contributed positively to Loews's 2021 quarterly results.

Loews Hotels & Co posted a net loss for the first quarter of 2021 due to the continued negative impact on travel of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's first quarter results included a significant loss related to Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., which is no longer a subsidiary.

"Loews had a great first quarter, with excellent results from CNA Financial leading the way. CNA's underlying combined ratio of 91.9% declined nearly two points from the prior year quarter. Premium growth was strong, driven by continuing rate increases and robust new business," said James S. Tisch, President and CEO of Loews Corporation. "Additionally, Loews Hotels & Co, the subsidiary hardest hit by the pandemic, is showing signs of progress. With over two-thirds of its rooms located in resort destinations, we think Loews Hotels is well positioned to benefit from this leisure-led recovery."

As previously disclosed, on April 1, 2021 Loews sold 47% of its interest in Altium Packaging for approximately $420 million in cash, subject to transaction expenses and post-closing adjustments. Per the terms of this transaction, Loews has concluded that it will no longer control Altium under US GAAP and is required to deconsolidate Altium as of the date of the sale. In connection with the sale and deconsolidation, we expect to recognize a pretax gain of approximately $560 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Book value per share was $65.47 at March 31, 2021 compared to $66.34 at December 31, 2020, reflecting a lower unrealized gain position on investments in 2021 due to an increase in interest rates. Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased to $65.35 at March 31, 2021 from $64.18 at December 31, 2020.

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended

March 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2021 2020





Income (loss) before net investment gains (losses) $ 217 $ (480) Net investment gains (losses) 44 (152) Net income (loss) attributable to Loews Corporation $ 261 $ (632)





Net income (loss) per share $ 0.97 $ (2.20)







March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020







Book value per share $ 65.47

$ 66.34 Book value per share excluding AOCI 65.35

64.18















Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

CNA's results increased primarily due to higher net investment income driven by limited partnership and common stock investments and a swing to net investment gains from net investment losses in the prior year period. While CNA generated improved underlying property and casualty underwriting income, this was offset by higher net catastrophe losses.

Boardwalk Pipelines' earnings increased due to higher revenues from growth projects recently placed into service and improved system utilization due to colder winter weather experienced during the first quarter of 2021.

Loews Hotels' results declined because of the continued adverse revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the first quarter of 2020, operations were at pre-pandemic levels for the first two months of the quarter, with results falling off dramatically as March 2020 progressed. While most of Loews Hotels' properties were operating during the first quarter of 2021, occupancy rates remained well below pre-pandemic levels. Hotel properties in resort destinations continue to show more improvement than those in city centers.

The parent company investment portfolio recorded income for the quarter as compared to a loss in the prior year period. Results improved primarily due to stronger returns on equity investments.

The Corporate & other segment was negatively impacted by the recognition of a $35 million deferred tax liability resulting from the Altium Packaging transaction.

Loews's results no longer include Diamond Offshore. In last year's first quarter, Diamond Offshore's results included impairment charges totaling $774 million ($408 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) related to the carrying value of four drilling rigs.

SHARE REPURCHASES

At March 31, 2021, there were 263.8 million shares of Loews common stock outstanding. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 5.6 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $274 million. From April 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021, the Company repurchased an additional 0.6 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $32 million. Depending on market conditions, the Company may from time-to-time purchase shares of its and its subsidiaries' outstanding common stock in the open market or otherwise.

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information



Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2021 2020 Revenues:



CNA Financial (a) $ 2,866 $ 2,291 Boardwalk Pipelines 372 341 Loews Hotels & Co 57 142 Investment income and other (b) 327 91 Diamond Offshore (c)

234 Total $ 3,622 $ 3,099





Income (Loss) Before Income Tax:



CNA Financial (a) $ 377 $ (90) Boardwalk Pipelines 114 88 Loews Hotels & Co (55) (33) Corporate: (d)



Investment income (loss), net 46 (166) Other (75) (42) Diamond Offshore (c) (e)

(878) Total $ 407 $ (1,121)





Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Loews Corporation:



CNA Financial (a) $ 279 $ (55) Boardwalk Pipelines 85 65 Loews Hotels & Co (43) (25) Corporate: (d)



Investment income (loss), net 36 (130) Other (f) (96) (35) Diamond Offshore (c) (e)

(452) Net income (loss) attributable to Loews Corporation $ 261 $ (632)







(a) Includes net investment gains of $57 million and net investment losses of $216 million ($44 million and $152 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. (b) Includes parent company investment income (loss) and the financial results of Altium Packaging. (c) On April 26, 2020 Diamond Offshore filed for bankruptcy and ceased being a consolidated subsidiary. (d) The Corporate segment consists of investment income (loss) from the parent company's cash and investments, interest expense, other unallocated corporate expenses, and the financial results of Altium Packaging. (e) The three months ended March 31, 2020 included impairment charges of $774 million ($408 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) at Diamond Offshore related to the carrying value of four drilling rigs. (f) The three months ended March 31, 2021 includes the recognition of a $35 million deferred tax liability resulting from the Altium Packaging transaction.









Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Review

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 Revenues:



Insurance premiums $ 1,962 $ 1,869 Net investment income 550 163 Investment gains (losses) 57 (216) Operating revenues and other (a) 1,053 1,283 Total 3,622 3,099





Expenses:



Insurance claims and policyholders' benefits 1,506 1,425 Operating expenses and other (a) (b) 1,709 2,795 Total 3,215 4,220





Income (loss) before income tax 407 (1,121) Income tax (expense) benefit (c) (114) 77 Net income (loss) 293 (1,044) Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests (32) 412 Net income (loss) attributable to Loews Corporation $ 261 $ (632)





Net income (loss) per share attributable to Loews Corporation $ 0.97 $ (2.20)





Weighted average number of shares 267.76 287.04





(a) On April 26, 2020 Diamond Offshore filed for bankruptcy and ceased being a consolidated subsidiary. (b) The three months ended March 31, 2020 included impairment charges of $774 million ($408 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) at Diamond Offshore related to the carrying value of four drilling rigs. (c) The three months ended March 31, 2021 includes the recognition of a $35 million deferred tax liability resulting from the Altium Packaging transaction.

