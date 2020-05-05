Loftie Launches Revolutionary Sleep-Tech Product On Indiegogo

The Loftie Clock is a revolutionary take on your morning alarm complete with a dimmable display, nightlight, two-phase alarm, and custom content playable right on the device, including guided meditations, sound baths, breathwork exercises, sleep playlists, plus a variety of relaxing sounds. What's equally important though, is everything it doesn't do: Connect to your email, apps, and social media, with all the anxiety they bring along.

Firmly grounded in research showing that removing technology from the bedroom is one of the best ways to enhance sleep length and quality, the thoughtfully connected device is designed to help people unplug, unwind, and reimagine how restful their bedroom can feel.

"As people seek time away from their smartphones, they need a modern device designed for 2020, not 1980," said Founder & CEO, Matt Hassett. "We wanted to help people reduce the stress of email and digital communication by leaving their phones out of the bedroom, so they can wake up refreshed, restored, and ready to take on the day."

Using research methodology from global design firm IDEO, where many Loftie team members got their start, the brand interviewed consumers about their bedroom, sleep, and waking routines, as well as thought leaders in health and wellness, to inform the clock's design. It's the most intuitive and reliable alarm clock in the world, from the texture of its buttons to the light of its display to the sounds that put you to sleep and wake you up.

Everything you need, nothing you don't

Quality analog feel, timeless form, and thoughtful technology comes together in a clock you'll be proud to have on your nightstand.

Wake up, sleepyhead

Our two-phase alarm system was designed for the way humans actually wake up: In two distinct stages. The first sound gently lulls you out of your slumber while the second gets you out of bed and into your day.

The bed signal

A warm glow from the built-in nightlight signals it's time to start thinking about drifting off.

Shhhhh…..

Meditations, Sound baths, and Breathwork. Unique content from the best instructors out there, now available on your nightstand—no phone required. Plus: Storytime is back and it's going to knock your slippers off.

Sounds for sound sleep

Scientifically calibrated white, brown, and pink noises (plus nature sounds, naturally) to lull you to sleep and keep you there. They fade out before your alarm goes off so your brain doesn't get mixed messages.

Clock your sleep patterns

Through an internal light sensor, timer, and app Loftie creates personalized sleep data and suggestions that help you understand and optimize the rest you are actually getting.

Head in the clouds

Because Loftie is cloud-connected, you can combine it with more than 600 other services (like Philips Smart Bulbs) on IFTTT.

No app necessary

But there's a great one if you want it—available for both iOS and Android. Set your alarm remotely. Schedule multiple alarms or alarms that vary day-by-day. Plus, you can pre-select one of your own playlists to make winding down even easier.

Loftie is available on Indiegogo for a special discounted price of $99. Pre-ordered units will ship in early fall 2020 followed by a direct-to-consumer launch on byloftie.com. The Loftie Clock is currently in production in consultation with New York based product development firm Doris Dev.

Tech Specs

WiFi and Bluetooth enabled

Set and control the device via the Loftie app (optional)

Dimmable Nightlight

Light sensor for ambient light brightness detection

High quality full-range speaker

DC powered by USB-C connector

Rechargeable battery

Integrates with Phillips Hue smart lighting products for 'sunrise' alarms

For more information, please visit byloftie.com. Follow Loftie on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @byloftie.

About Loftie

Founded in New York City in 2018, Loftie is a wellness company helping people create tech-life balance through beautifully designed, deceptively simple products for the home. The brand's flagship product is the Loftie Clock. For more information visit byloftie.com.

