Loftware and NiceLabel Combine, Extend Global Leadership in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, Inc., the global leader in Enterprise Labeling & Artwork Management Solutions and NiceLabel, a leading developer of label management systems today announced that they are combining under the Loftware corporate umbrella. This union gives customers and partners an expanded choice of solutions, while providing enhanced labeling capabilities and the benefits of greater investment in cloud-based solutions and technologies. It also brings together 60 years of combined expertise in solving labeling challenges for companies of all sizes throughout a wide range of industries across the globe.

"Our customers, channel and technology partners and the overall market will benefit from our strategic vision to provide broader and deeper labeling solutions in addition to expanded scale, world-class services and global support. It also unites the best talent in the industry to drive new levels of innovation," commented Loftware President and CEO, Robert O'Connor Jr. "Loftware and NiceLabel have both seen sustained growth and expansion over the past several years, especially in 2020 when labeling solutions have become so critical to supply chain continuity. This move brings together two thriving organizations, providing momentum for significant expansion over the next decade and beyond," he added.

NiceLabel's extensive global partner network includes resellers, ISVs, OEMs and print technology partners that deliver NiceLabel labeling solutions and technology. In a complementary fashion, Loftware brings deep experience in selling, servicing and supporting Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions to large global organizations. The combined organization will continue to offer both Loftware and NiceLabel products, providing the broadest range of cloud-based labeling solutions for direct and channel partner customers across the globe. Together they will further enable supply chain agility, support evolving regulations and optimize business operations for companies across a wide range of industries including life sciences, manufacturing, food & beverage, retail, automotive, consumer products, apparel and more.

"We are delighted to combine with Loftware and look forward t0 expanding opportunities for our channel partners and end customers by providing new solutions and innovations to help them grow their business," stated NiceLabel CEO, Chris Walsh. "The two companies offer truly complementary solutions that are more vital than ever. This combination represents a terrific opportunity to further accelerate growth especially as organizations look to address evolving customer and regulatory requirements and standardize labeling across worldwide operations," he commented.

Loftware is hosting a webinar on Thursday, January 14th at 10am EST featuring Loftware President and CEO, Robert O'Connor, Jr. who will discuss how the combination of Loftware and NiceLabel will fundamentally transform the labeling market.

About Loftware

Loftware is the global market leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions with more than 5,000 customers in over 100 countries. Offering the industry's most comprehensive digital platform, which includes on premise and cloud-based solutions for large enterprises challenged with managing and printing complex labeling, artwork and packaging. Loftware's solutions integrate with SAP®, Oracle® and other enterprise applications while leveraging content management and business rules to dynamically address complex requirements. With Loftware, global companies are uniquely able to meet regulatory mandates, mitigate risk, reduce complexity, ensure traceability, and optimize costs as they meet customer-specific, brand, regional and regulatory requirements with unprecedented speed and agility.

About NiceLabel

Established in 1993, NiceLabel is a leading global developer of label design software and label management systems that help companies of all sizes improve the quality, speed and efficiency of their labeling, while reducing cost. With the help of our label management systems, organizations are able to digitally transform their entire labeling process, from design to printing to label management. The result is a leaner, more agile operation that enables companies to respond more quickly to changing market conditions and requirements, get products to market faster and compete more effectively in the sectors where they do business. Through its headquarters in the EU (Slovenia) and global offices in Germany, USA, Singapore and China, NiceLabel serves and supports its clients around the world with technology at the forefront of market demand.

