Logan + Lenora Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Canvelle

DENVER, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logan + Lenora, a machine washable travel bag brand, announced today that it has completed a rebrand to the new name Canvelle.

"As customers have traveled the world with our bags, we wanted to be more connected to their adventures. To inspire and help them travel better. And so, we felt a new name was important. One that captures the excitement and anticipation of traveling to new destinations," said Rachel Kistner, founder and designer.

"Everything's the same, it's just a new name for the bags you already love. We still make the bags here in Denver, and we're still founder owned.

In 2013, Rachel Kistner set out to design better travel bags by using performance fabrics. She built a manufacturing team in Denver, and the outcome was an entirely new kind of travel bag, one that's machine washable.

"We're on a mission to help our customers travel better, and the rebrand helps us as we look to expand our travel products. In the coming months, I think customers will love the new products we're releasing."

About Canvelle

Canvelle is a direct-to-consumer travel brand specializing in machine washable travel bags. Canvelle is based in Denver, with a sewing facility where the bags are manufactured. View the collection of bags at Canvelle.com.

