Logano Drives To Victory Lane At Martinsville Speedway Powered By Shell Technology Under The Hood

"That was just a hard, great race," said Logano after the win. "It was NASCAR racing at its finest, and it feels really great to know we're taking our Number 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford to Homestead. This was definitely a team effort and I'm excited that we were able to make it happen and keep advancing in the series."

Logano and Team Penske continue to run at the top of the charts. This win at Martinsville Speedway brings the total wins for Logano and the Number 22 team to 18 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins together.

"We are thrilled for Joey and the team," said Vatsal Shah, General Manager of Lubricants Technology for Pennzoil. "We're proud that the special formulation of Pennzoil racing oil that Logano uses in the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Fusion was part of the success story at the First Data 500. Throughout the year, Shell scientists work hand-in-hand with Team Penske to optimize the Pennzoil racing oil that is critical to maximizing performance and engine reliability throughout the race. We are developing the next generation of high quality products for customers, and the knowledge gained through our work at the track is enabling us to do just that!"

The Pennzoil race oil in the No. 22 car is formulated using Pennzoil PurePlus® Technology, a revolutionary process which converts pure natural gas into high quality full synthetic base oil. In addition to blending a unique formulation for the Ford engine from week to week, Shell scientists also tailor high performance lubricants for the Team Penske gearbox.

"We really couldn't do what we do, including winning here at Martinsville Speedway and moving on to Homestead, without the relationship we have with the scientists and everyone at Shell," said Travis Geisler, Director of Competition at Team Penske. "When we ask to get something out of the motor oil that we put in our engines each and every week, they do whatever it takes to give us optimum performance, efficiency and reliability. It is that unique relationship that goes just beyond having their name on the side of our car that makes what we do possible."

Logano's win at the First Data 500 brings Team Penske a total combined 502 wins, 576 pole positions and 32 national championships. Beginning as Roger Penske Racing in 1966, competing in sports car and endurance events, Team Penske has grown into one of the most successful racing teams – and sports teams - in the world with nearly 100 drivers turning a lap in competition for Team Penske.

For more information about the Shell-Pennzoil sponsorship, visit www.shell.us/racing. For more information about Pennzoil motor oil formulations, visit www.Pennzoil.com. For more information about Team Penske, visit www.teampenske.com.

About Shell and Pennzoil

Shell Oil Company ("Shell") and Pennzoil-Quaker State Company ("Pennzoil") are affiliates of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 20,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future. The Shell downstream organization manages a portfolio of top-quality brands, including the No. 1 selling premium gasoline, Shell V-Power® NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline, No. 1 selling gasoline, Shell Nitrogen Enriched Gasolines, and Pennzoil®, America's most trusted[1] No. 1 selling[2] motor oil brand.

Shell's motorsports technical alliances around the world provide a testing ground for fuel and lubricant technologies and products in demanding road conditions. The knowledge Shell and Pennzoil gain through these alliances help address tomorrow's world mobility energy challenge with efficient solutions that power and protect motorists around the globe. http://www.shell.com http://www.shell.us http://www.pennzoil.com

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 500 major race wins, over 570 pole positions and 32 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 52-year history, the team has also earned 17 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Team Penske currently competes in the Verizon IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

[1] Based on a leading independent research study between April 2013 and December 2017.

[2] Based on a syndicated survey by Kantar Millward Brown.

