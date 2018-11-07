LogDNA Announces Advanced Self Hosted and Multi-Cloud Logging Platforms

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LogDNA is announcing today general availability of our new Self Hosted and Multi-Cloud logging platforms. Both deployments are engineered to empower our customers to log data in their infrastructure of choice. Whether across multiple public/private clouds or within a customer's own data center, logs can be viewed through a unified interface while addressing any data locality and performance requirements. LogDNA designed the Self Hosted, Multi-Cloud solution utilizing insights shared by customers into productivity and budget challenges with existing logging platforms.

What is LogDNA?

The Self Hosted solution exceeds the capabilities of competitors and DIY open source options in terms of efficiency, cost, connectivity, and speed. LogDNA enables users to implement Self Hosted logging on a plethora of infrastructure options in minutes and includes fully configurable retention periods, unlimited numbers of hosts and sources, all of which are monitored and analyzed from a single friendly UI.

"As the DevOps world continues to evolve, monitoring complex Multi-Cloud environments will be a crucial part of how teams gain deep insights into production applications. Our new Self Hosted solution enables teams to view all of their log data regardless of data residency and infrastructure." -- Chris Nguyen, Co-founder & CEO.

Designed for streamlined implementation, LogDNA's Self Hosted logging alternative is a cost-effective, intuitive, compliant, and scalable solution for enterprise-wide integration. It allows companies to achieve the benefits of having a fully cloud native solution meeting any on premises logging requirements.

LogDNA has been scaling rapidly over the past 12 months with over 2,000 clients some of which are logging 20TB+ per day. LogDNA is trusted by firms including IBM, Lime, OpenAI, Teespring, Instacart, Life360, Lifesize, Rainforest, and more.

About LogDNA: LogDNA provides detailed insights into the production environment. LogDNA enables engineering and DevOps professionals to easily and quickly gather all system and application logs into one intuitive platform and get back to focusing on what is most important: building great products. For more information, visit LogDNA.com .

Media Contact:

Candice Stokes

204507@email4pr.com

323-251-4333

SOURCE LogDNA

Related Links

https://logdna.com

