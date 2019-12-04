Logi-Serve Launches Strategic Integration With JazzHR to Help SMBs Hire Faster

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Logi-Serve, a best-of-breed provider of innovative employee assessments, and JazzHR, the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced an integrated partnership. Available in the months ahead, Logi-Serve and JazzHR will offer their industry-leading solutions to small and mid-size businesses via an easy-to-access integration to help hire more efficiently and precisely. With JazzHR's powerful, user-friendly, and affordable recruiting software and Logi-Serve's engaging and award-winning assessment science, the SMB market will be served with tools that provide exceptional automation and precise decision support to make more informed hiring and development decisions.

Logi-Serve

"Logi-Serve is excited to integrate our validated and candidate-friendly assessments within JazzHR's market leading recruitment software. We are confident that our integrated solutions will provide customers with the best combination of science and HR automation to serve the SMB market." -Eric Krohner, Logi-Serve CEO.

"JazzHR is thrilled to partner with Logi-Serve to help small businesses find best-fit employees faster," said Chuck Brownfield, VP of Sales & Success. "Teams can now leverage candidate-friendly assessments to make more informed hires. With competition at an all-time high, integrated solutions like this are critical in helping SMBs to make more strategic recruiting decisions."

The planned integration is scheduled to be completed by early Q1 2020 which will include access to JazzHR's recruiting workflow platform and Logi-Serve's OnDemand assessment suite. Logi-Serve OnDemand puts the power of advanced assessment science and technology in an easy-to-use, turnkey system. The system appeals to any business owner or manager that wants to reduce employment-related costs, increase operational performance and make better decisions about hiring and developing people.

About Logi-Serve: Logi-Serve offers leading enterprise and OnDemand employee assessments for companies seeking to predict customer service ability, enhance customer experiences, increase sales and predict leadership potential. The OnDemand platform puts the power of proven assessment science and technology in an easy-to-use, turnkey system for the SMB market. Benefits to using the Logi-Serve assessment include predicting job fit and performance, reducing turnover and delivering a more productive workforce. For more information, visit www.logi-serve.com or contact sales@logi-serve.com

About JazzHR: JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. 70%+ of JazzHR's 5,000+ customers take advantage of JazzHR's third-party integrations. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com.

For more information, please visit www.jazzhr.com or contact hello@jazzhr.com

