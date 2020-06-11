Logic Analyzer Market Share, Size, Supply, Demand, Industry Characteristics, & Key Factors Report Till 2024 | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Logic Analyzer Market size is expected to gain a significant growth in the forthcoming years as logic analyzers are used in the digital measurements that involve triggering numerous signals. Logic analyzers are used over traditional oscilloscopes for accuracy in measurements and are an excellent tool for authenticating and correcting the digital circuit. It captures and analyses multiple signals along with their timings. Logic analyzers can thus detect any glitches for software and hardware integration. Apart, it highly differs as compared with oscilloscope with major difference in inputting number of channels. Traditional oscilloscopes have four signal inputs and every channel differs in one digital signal. In case of complex system designs, it serves thousand input channels. Therefore, highly scaled analyzers cater to those systems as well. A logic analyzer features in timing display produced by a simulator that allows smooth triggering of data and translates the captured data into processor instructions to further correlate with the source code.

The logic analyzer market is driven by growing demand for test and measurement equipment devices. Moreover, investments in key products are contributing to the market development in the forthcoming period. Moreover, rising demand for efficient and high-performance electronic and semiconductor devices is significantly contributing to the market growth. High prevalence of digital circuits across sectors followed by digitalization is more likely to trigger market developments in the years to come. On contrary, fluctuation in standards and lack of technical awareness is more likely to prevent the market growth in the forthcoming period.

By application, the market can be segmented as automotive & transportation, industrial, healthcare and electronics. Automotive & transportation is much likely to gain a significant traction in forthcoming years attributing to the rise in innovation in automotive sector. Healthcare sector is more likely to develop an emerging growth attributing to the upcoming opportunities due to the role of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare.

By type, the market can be segmented as modular logic analyzers, portable logic analyzers and PC-based logic analyzers. The demand for portable logic analyzer is high owing to the rise in demand for consumer electronics. In addition, portable logic analyzers majorly serve in field services thereby resulting in a higher share.

Please click here to download the sample pdf and find more details on "Logic Analyzer Market" Report 2024.

By region, the market can be segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America is driving the global market owing to increase in the demand for logic and digital circuits. The anticipated growth for regional market is high during the forecast span attributing to the growing presence of PC-based analyzer manufacturers in the U.S. countries. Moreover, rapid developments in the applicability of logic analyzers are most likely to enhance the growth of regional market. Presence of key players acts as a robust growth factor.

Some of the key players in the logic analyzer market include Rohde & Schwarz, Tektronix Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Zeroplus Technologies Inc., Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization, Good Will Instrument Co Ltd and Seleae Inc. Mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, and partnerships are some of the identified growth strategies.

The analysts forecast the global logic analyzer market to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global logic analyzer for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the logic analyzer sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.

Access 139 page research report with TOC on "Global Logic Analyzer Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/logic-analyzer-market

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, the global logic analyzer market is segmented into North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , Middle East & Africa and South America . This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico , etc.)

(U.S., , , etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Korea, Australia , Indonesia , Taiwan , Thailand , etc.)

( , , , Korea, , , , , etc.)

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia , Spain , etc.)

( , UK, , , , , etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( Turkey , Saudi Arabia , Iran , Egypt , Nigeria , UAE, Israel , South Africa , etc.)

& ( , , , , , UAE, , , etc.)

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Colombia , Chile , Venezuela , Peru , etc.)

( , , , , , , etc.) Based on application, the logic analyzer market is segmented into:

Electronics



Automotive & Transportation



Aerospace & Defense



Industrial



Healthcare

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global logic analyzer market are:

Keysight Technologies, Inc.



Tektronix, Inc



Teledyne LeCroy Corporation



Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.



Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG



Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization



Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd.



Saleae, Inc

Objective of the study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global logic analyzer market.



To classify and forecast global logic analyzer market based on region, and application.



To identify drivers and challenges for global logic analyzer market.



To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global logic analyzer market.



To conduct pricing analysis for global logic analyzer market.



To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global logic analyzer market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience is:

Manufacturers of logic analyzer



Raw material suppliers



Market research and consulting firms



Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers



Organizations, forums and alliances related to logic analyzer

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

Blog: https://radiantinsightsinc.blogspot.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.