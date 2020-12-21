Logicalis Group appoints Michael Chanter as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis Group, a leading international IT solutions and managed service provider today announced that Michael Chanter will transition from his current role as CEO of Thomas Duryea Logicalis in Australia, to Chief Operating Officer of Logicalis Group.

Chanter joined Logicalis seven years ago and spent the past four years in the pivotal roles of COO and CEO in Australia. He is a member of the global Logicalis executive board, which is responsible for the strategic direction of the $1.7B business. Chanter has 25 years' experience in delivering digital strategy and solutions in a variety of industries as well as building and maturing profitable professional services and managed services businesses that focused on putting the customer first.

"Michael has been instrumental in leading the roll out of our first ever global lifecycle solution – the Production Ready Cloud Platform – and will play a crucial role, as we the Architects of Change, continue to empower our customers to leverage the latest technology solutions for successful business outcomes," said Robert Bailkoski, Logicalis Group CEO. "Michael will lead Logicalis Group's global portfolio of lifecycle technology solutions and take responsibility for the global service delivery associated with innovative solutions as we look to build on our current offering alongside our key strategic vendors, Cisco and Microsoft."

Chanter will take the title COO Designate, with immediate effect, until the recruitment of his successor in Australia has been completed. At this point, Chanter will assume the full duties of the COO; in the meantime, he will maintain his responsibilities as Thomas Duryea Logicalis' CEO.

"I am delighted to begin this new journey as the COO of Logicalis Group," said Chanter. "Our success as Architects of Change will be underwritten by a relentless focus on developing innovative, scalable solutions and services that accelerate our customers' digital transformation journey. I am looking forward to working with our team of 6,500+ professionals to leverage our local expertise and global presence to transform our capabilities."

About Logicalis

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of ChangeTM, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

