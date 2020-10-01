Logicalis Group appoints Mick McNeil Vice President for Business Development; Microsoft & Logicalis build Mutual Strategic Partnership

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis Group, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, today announced the appointment of Mick McNeil to the position of VP for Business Development, a role created to lead the evolution of Logicalis Group's Digital Transformation business leveraging Microsoft's technologies. This appointment comes as part of Logicalis and Microsoft's joint commitment to a global strategic alliance to bring teams together and innovate with industry-leading solutions and services. The partnership will help jointly deliver on the promise to support customers with tangible business outcomes to transform their businesses.

McNeil, who is relocating from Microsoft's headquarters in Seattle to Europe, held several global roles within Microsoft's commercial partner organization, most recently leading the incubation of strategic partnerships across the Americas, Asia and the United Kingdom. In that role, McNeil was instrumental in helping Microsoft's global partners transform their operating models to succeed in a cloud-first world.

In the form of a global strategic partnership, this renewed joint commitment builds upon Logicalis' longstanding relationship with Microsoft. Currently, Logicalis is one of only 65 global firms out of 60,000 cloud partners to achieve Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status worldwide. Through this elevated partnership status and McNeil's appointment, Logicalis can further accelerate the development of its highly innovative, leading-edge solutions and services embedded with Microsoft technology for its 10,000 global customers.

"Adoption of cloud technologies to empower employees, engage customers, optimize operations, and transform products is at the forefront of every CEO's mind today," McNeil said. "As I look across the globe at Logicalis capabilities in cloud infrastructure, advanced analytics, IoT, business process automation, and remote work/collaboration, my focus will be to bring these capabilities to deliver impact for every customer in every region with Microsoft industry-leading technology platforms at the center. I could not be more excited to work with our global team of 6,500+ professionals as we accelerate customers' transformation journeys to innovate and adapt in a cloud-first world."

Robert Bailkoski, Logicalis CEO, added, "As we welcome Mick to Logicalis, we note that this strategic partnership with Microsoft provides our customers with the opportunity to work with the combined benefits of Microsoft and Logicalis together. We are proud to be part of this elite group of global Microsoft-accredited Azure Expert Managed Service Providers as we continue to deliver the best business outcomes for our global customers."

To learn more about how Logicalis is working with Microsoft to empower customers to leverage the latest technologies to meet organizational needs, contact us here.

About Logicalis

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals.

Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, workplace, cloud, data center, and IoT & analytics solutions. As Architects of Change™, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

SOURCE Logicalis

Related Links

https://www.logicalis.com

