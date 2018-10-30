Logicalis Honored with Two Geographical Region Awards at Cisco Partner Summit 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed service provider, today announced that it is the recipient of two Cisco® Partner Summit Geographical Region awards. Cisco honored Logicalis as America's Security Partner of the Year, as well as the SLED Solution Innovation Partner of the Year, during its annual partner conference taking place last week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

"Cisco is proud to work together with leading partners to drive the digital transformation, delivering powerful solutions that drive customer success," said Rick Snyder, senior vice president, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. "It is an honor to recognize Logicalis with both of these Cisco Partner Summit Geo-Region awards, further underscoring its outstanding accomplishments as an SLED and security leader in the Americas."

"Cisco is a valued partner, and we're honored to receive not one, but two awards for our work together during the past year," said Mike Houghton, CSO for Logicalis. "Accepting America's Security Partner of the Year reinforces Logicalis' continued commitment to security, one of our key practices of focus. We're also proud that our GovED practice efforts in delivering custom IT solutions for our state and local government customers has earned us recognition as SLED Solution Innovation Partner of the Year. As a Cisco Global Gold member, we look forward to continuing to develop these practices as well as our relationship with Cisco moving forward."

Cisco Partner Summit Geographical Regional awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the geographical region. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional executives.

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international multi-skilled solution provider providing digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.

Our customers span industries and geographical regions; and our focus is to engage in the dynamics of our customers' vertical markets; including financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, and apply the skills of our 4,500 employees in modernizing key digital pillars; data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization.

We are the advocates for our customers for some of the world's leading technology companies including Cisco, HPE, IBM, CA Technologies, NetApp, Microsoft, Oracle, VMware and ServiceNow.

The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of over $1.5 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4 billion.

For more information, visit https://www.logicalis.com/

Follow Logicalis: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

SOURCE Logicalis

Related Links

https://www.logicalis.com

