Logicalis Leads Network Transformation for Desert Radiology

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In healthcare, an IT system failure impacts more than the bottom line—it adversely affects patient care. Las Vegas-based Desert Radiology faced a failing IT infrastructure that threatened its ability to provide topline medical imaging for two million patients at 11 facilities throughout the state of Nevada. In search of a comprehensive, unified data center solution, the company turned to Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, for a complete network overhaul.

Logicalis worked alongside Desert Radiology to rebuild the network, systems and security infrastructure to be scalable and reliable for future growth, as well as adaptable to business, market and technology trends. From the smallest network connection, the wall plate, to the implementation of two state-of-the-art data centers that linked together Desert Radiology's imaging network, Logicalis served as an advisor throughout the process, in turn enabling Desert Radiology to efficiently and effectively provide imaging to its entire network of hospitals and medical practices and reducing downtime.

"Our legacy IT structure hindered not only Desert Radiology's efficiency, but the productivity of our radiologists and the doctors we serve. Since we implemented this new structure, our radiologists have reported a 20 percent increase in productivity, which has a direct impact on the quality of patient care," said Paul Smith, CIO, Desert Radiology. "From the start, Logicalis understood the strategic significance of this project, as well as the goals we aimed to achieve. Through their expertise and longstanding relationships, the team offered solutions that we knew we could trust. Logicalis acted as a true partner, and together we created a network infrastructure that is the envy of the industry."

Leveraging its expertise in Cisco solutions and status as a Cisco Global Gold member, Logicalis identified solutions that bolstered Desert Radiology's network design, storage, server architecture, data center operations, networking, and wireless networking. In addition, the team ensured the new network adopted a modular infrastructure, which allows Desert Radiology to adapt to new technologies and growth.

"Desert Radiology provides medical professionals with crucial imaging services that enables them to provide high-quality patient care when it's needed most," said Kim Garriott, Principal Consultant, Healthcare Solutions, Logicalis U.S. "They also needed a network that could adapt to support medical imaging needs five years from now, so they can continue to work towards the end result of improved patient care, regardless of the technology behind it. We kept this goal in mind throughout the project, to ensure the best possible solution that would enable growth, optimization and efficiency throughout the entire imaging process."

The two-and-a-half-year project completed in the summer of 2018, and in the past year, Desert Radiology reported increased strength across their IT network.

"At Logicalis, we are committed to partnering with our customers to achieve their desired goals and business outcomes for every project," said Mike Houghton, President, Logicalis U.S. "Our team's work with Desert Radiology demonstrates that commitment, which we strive to deliver throughout all of our key vertical markets."

About Logicalis

Logicalis U.S. is an international, multi-skilled solution provider, providing digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.

We focus on delivering custom IT solutions for vertical markets including healthcare, government and education, manufacturing, financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, retail, and professional services. We apply the skills of our 6,000+ global employees in modernizing key digital pillars; data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization. Our customers which are among the world's leading technology companies including Cisco, HPE, IBM, NetApp, VMware, Microsoft and AWS.

Logicalis U.S. is a part of the Logicalis Group, which has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.3 billion.

For more information, visit https://www.us.logicalis.com/.

Follow Logicalis: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE Logicalis