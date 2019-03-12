Logicalis Names Mike Houghton as President of U.S. Region

Houghton joined Logicalis U.S. as the region's Chief Sales Officer in October 2017. During that time, he spearheaded a new approach to drive focus and alignment around Logicalis' core partners and markets with a consultative approach to its customers, including bringing industry-relevant vertical expertise to the company's key segments

"In Mike's time with Logicalis, he has redesigned our go-to-market strategy and brought a level of accountability that has proven valuable as he led our teams to provide a foundation for continued growth and value for our customers," said Vince DeLuca, CEO of Logicalis U.S. "His vision understands and focuses on Logicalis' commitment to our customers and partners. I eagerly anticipate seeing how the company will grow under Mike's expanded leadership role as we look ahead towards continuing the momentum that he has helped drive thus far."

Logicalis reinforced its global commitment to expanded capabilities and solutions in cloud, security and IoT and analytics with key investments and success for its customers. These investments helped enable Logicalis to expand its support for the manufacturing industry through new partnerships, facilitate a futuristic classroom at a leading university, and continue innovating in the healthcare space.

In addition, Logicalis has been regularly recognized by key partners such as Cisco for its success. The company earned elite recognition as a Cisco Global Gold Partner in acknowledgement of its global and regional partnership expertise, and is among the first to earn the Cisco IoT Authorization.

"Our partners and customers continue to invest in next-generation technologies and services, and this offers Logicalis a tremendous opportunity," said Houghton. "Our team is flexible and adapts to the rapidly changing technology industry with ease. I look forward to continuously adapting our strategies and services to meet the needs of the market, tying together our regional presence and knowledge with our global strength to provide the best personalized solutions for all of our customers."

Houghton joined Logicalis from Tech Data. Prior to its acquisition by Tech Data, he spent six years with Avnet Technology Solutions in key sales leadership roles. He also held management and directorial positions with Zones and Insight.

Houghton is a graduate of Arizona State University, where he earned two bachelor's degrees in marketing, as well as in logistics, materials, and supply chain management.

