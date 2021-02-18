Logicalis Renews Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider Status

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis Group, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, today announced it has renewed its status as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP).

The Azure Expert MSP program is a global initiative from Microsoft to highlight and promote partners with the highest level of expertise as managed service providers in assisting customers as they digitally transform their businesses, leveraging the power of Azure.

Only the most high-fidelity cloud managed service providers are awarded the Azure Expert MSP badge, intended to give customers confidence when selecting a partner to help them meet their digital transformation goals. Logicalis first achieved the certification in 2020.

Logicalis' renewal of this accreditation, following an extensive audit, underscores its continued commitment to acquire industry-leading talent and grow its capabilities. During the process, Logicalis demonstrated to the third-party auditor how it continues to accelerate the acquisition of new customers by leveraging the latest technology offerings Microsoft makes available to the market.

"Our re-certification of the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP status demonstrates the continued investment in our global strategic partnership with Microsoft," said Bob Bailkoski, Logicalis Group CEO. "As Architects of Change™, this accreditation enables us to continue to provide industry-leading solutions and services that support customers in realizing tangible business outcomes through digital transformation. We are proud to be part of this elite group of global Azure Expert Managed Service Providers."

"This renewed status is continued evidence that Logicalis is the partner of choice for organizations as they look to fuel their growth by becoming a digital business integrated with Azure," added Mick McNeil, Logicalis's Vice President of Microsoft Business Development. McNeil was appointed to his role last year and is responsible for leading Logicalis' cloud business in partnership with Microsoft.

"As customers move to the public cloud with increasing pace, they need partners with a deep level of cloud expertise and experience to guide them," said Microsoft Corporate Vice President Gavriella Shuster. "As a global Microsoft partner, Logicalis continues to verify its excellence in customer delivery and technical expertise via the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program. Microsoft looks forward to continuing to partner with Logicalis to deliver digital transformation outcomes with our joint customers."

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of Change™, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

