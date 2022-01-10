Logicalis takes the digital workplace "beyond productivity" with the launch of its collaboration suite

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, a global IT solutions and managed service provider, today announces the launch of their digital workplace solution to help organizations manage, measure and scale the collaboration experience for the digital workplace.

"Balancing empowerment with productivity is the key to collaboration effectiveness," says Logicalis Group Chief Operating Officer, Michael Chanter.

"The way we work has changed, age demographics have shifted, values are evolving and 41% of millennials say they are stressed most of the time, a group that will account for half the workforce by 2025. We can't keep extracting additional productivity from our people, something must give. We believe employee empowerment supported and measured by the right collaboration tools is the key to creating a digital workplace fit for a digital generation."

The Logicalis Collaboration suite, built on Cisco and Microsoft technologies and delivered as a managed service, helps organizations scale the digital collaboration experience.

Chanter adds, "The managed collaboration experience from Logicalis enables customers to proactively manage and improve their collaboration score against best practice outcomes. We report on user adoption, teamwork, communication, endpoint, security and mobility so organizational leaders can work with data-driven insights to improve their digital workplace maturity."

Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves agrees. "What we've learned over the last two years is that we need to become better," he says. "But it's less about working more and more about working more effectively. And that means leveraging the digital tools available to us to become more effective collaborators."

The Logicalis Collaboration suite is the first of three solutions under a new global Digital Workplace Center of Excellence. The subsequent releases will focus on the employee experience and employee innovation.

About Logicalis US

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of Change™, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,400 employees and annualized revenues of $1.5 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

