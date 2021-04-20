Logicalis US Adds COO to Executive Team

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to our executive team, and know that his broad industry experience will be invaluable as we focus on our strategic direction and driving further growth," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "Michael has been a leader in the partner community for many years, and deeply understands the complex technology landscape. He embodies what it means to be an Architect of Change™, and we eagerly anticipate the great work we will be able to do with him on board."

McClain brings over 25 years of solution selling and strategic leadership experience. Before joining Logicalis, he worked in M&A consulting for technology, financial and media companies, identifying new opportunities and leading due diligence efforts for private equity and investment banking firms. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade with a large global technology and services company, overseeing a team of solutions experts in 19 countries and managing global sales, professional services and managed services.

Throughout his career, which began in the US Air Force, McClain strengthened his engineering expertise through solutions architect positions with companies including Verizon and Avaya. As he shifted his focus to M&A and broader strategies, McClain pioneered sales techniques in integrated technology marketing with a focus on products, people and processes to enhance both top- and bottom-line financials for leading companies around the world.

"I am excited to work with the award-winning team at Logicalis US to continue driving success for our customers," said McClain. "As Architects of Change™, Logicalis has a unique ability to help our customers across key verticals and geographies spearhead dynamic digital transformation, and I greatly look forward to helping build upon that ongoing success."

About Logicalis

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of ChangeTM, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

