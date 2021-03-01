Logically Launches Cutting Edge Threat Intelligence Platform To Identify And Counter Mis- And Disinformation At Scale

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Misinformation and disinformation today is greatly impacting communities, governments and economies worldwide due to rapid online spread – from unfounded conspiracy theories and regulatory fraud, to COVID-19 mistruths. To combat this new normal, Logically is taking on this complex ecosystem with an industry leading threat intelligence platform capable of identifying, analyzing and counteracting online threats at scale.

Between January 2020 and February 2021, Logically Intelligence detected over 3,425,102 pieces of high threat content, with 1,748,787 pieces occurring in the September – November election period alone. Powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), secure cloud infrastructure, and human intelligence, Logically Intelligence identifies problematic content, actors and activity, and provides countermeasures to address this harmful content.

As one of the first automated threat intelligence platforms to bring together identification, analysis and counter-activities to online threats, the all-in-one Logically Intelligence is designed to assist federal and state government agencies and bodies, as well as adjacent organizations in monitoring for damaging activity and narratives that may negatively impact everything from election integrity to public safety. It also provides access to a suite of countermeasures to tackle identified threats, including automated fact checking and open-source intelligence (OSINT) research.

"Over the last few years, the phenomenon of mis- and disinformation has firmly taken root, evolved and proliferated, and is increasingly causing real world harm," said Lyric Jain, founder and CEO of Logically. "Our intensive focus on combating these untruths has culminated in the development of Logically Intelligence, based on several years of frontline operations fighting against the most egregious attacks on facts and reality."

How Logically Intelligence Works

Logically Intelligence partners work from within a customizable Situation Room which share active threats while analyzing current risks of any mis / disinformation campaigns. In addition, an Explore function leverages data visualization to allow teams to explore new threats from origins, to threat levels, and more. Threats can be further escalated to the Logically team for personalized investigative services. Content monitored includes multilingual content from social platforms, blogs, news sources and areas of the dark web.

The Logically Intelligence platform includes:

A dashboard displaying all potentially problematic online activity

The ability to map and assess relevant emerging narratives, themes and associations, enabling early detection of potential issues before they become widespread

Insights into demographics and/or communities that are being targeted and reached by coordinated narratives and campaigns

A suite of countermeasures to tackle problematic content, including priority flags / takedown notices to platforms and deep dive investigative reports into high priority issues identified by Logically's systems

"The combination of our multi-model advanced AI and highly trained human analysts allows Logically Intelligence to identify harmful issues early, providing the speed, scale and nuance needed to flag issues before they become widespread," added Jain.

Logically Intelligence was tested in beta format last year with government agencies and bodies in the U.S. and other regions. For a battleground U.S. state in the 2020 election, Logically Intelligence ingested millions of individual pieces of content, further identifying and analyzing 40,000 threats to election integrity and public safety for review and countermeasures.

The platform is currently being further tested with government agencies/bodies on three continents. For more information, please visit Logically.

About Logically

Founded in 2017 by MIT and Cambridge alum Lyric Jain, Logically combines advanced AI with one of the world's largest dedicated fact-checking teams to help governments, businesses and the public uncover and address harmful misinformation and deliberate disinformation that is increasingly spread across the world. The company's mission is to enhance civic discourse, protect democratic debate and process, and provide access to trustworthy information. The company has established offices in the U.K. and India, and is shortly to open its U.S. office. For more information, please visit Logically.

