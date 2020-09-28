Logically To Live Fact Check U.S. Presidential Debates

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People across the U.S. can now live fact check the U.S. Presidential Debate on Tuesday, and from anywhere. Logically.ai , the social enterprise using advanced AI to tackle misinformation and restore trust in the news, will live fact check claims made by both President Trump and Presidential candidate Biden via its Logically app. This is the latest innovation by the company which combines artificial and human intelligence to help government bodies and social platforms uncover and address misinformation.

The Logically app will stream the Presidential Debates, while featuring a live and scrolling timeline of fact checks as claims are made that will be deemed true, false or misleading. In addition, users can submit their own claims to fact check as well - whether from friends, family or on-air anchors.

Leveraging its advanced multi-model AI, along with the largest fact checking team in the world, Logically aims to provide debate viewers with the truth, unarming disinformation and misinformation before it takes hold.

Logically has been deploying its intelligence platform to identify and disarm misinformation surrounding elections in the U.K. and India, as well as working with bodies and organizations to successfully identify and control misinformation around such critical areas as Covid-19, Black Lives Matter and QAnon. Most recently, Logically's investigative team was able to identify a previously anonymous lead player in QAnon as a New Jersey-based IT specialist employed by Citigroup, who was placed on administrative leave from the company.

The Logically app can be downloaded for free for iOS and Android. Images can be accessed here.

About Logically

Founded in 2017 by MIT and Cambridge alum Lyric Jain, Logically is a social enterprise that leverages artificial and human intelligence to credibly curate news and social discourse today. Working with government bodies and social platforms, and providing consumer products, the company solves the issue of misinformation that plagues the world today. The company has offices in the U.K. and India, and is opening an office in the U.S. For more information, please visit Logically.ai.

