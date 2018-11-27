LogicManager Customers Highlight Successes at Sold-Out User Conference

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicManager , the leading enterprise risk management (ERM) software provider, hosted IMPACT 2018 , its annual customer conference on November 29 and 30. The sold-out event brought together a broad base of risk, governance, and compliance professionals from a host of industries worldwide.

The opening video for LogicManager's IMPACT 2018 customer conference.

"IMPACT is created by practitioners, for practitioners. The conference provides a unique and valuable opportunity for LogicManager users to connect and share successes with one another," said LogicManager's CEO Steven Minsky in his keynote address. "As demonstrated by the achievements of our customers, generating engagement with a risk-based approach across departments and levels is the real driver of success in today's see-through economy . It's inspiring to see our customers come together from across industries, roles, and geographies to share how they're using LogicManager to build a better tomorrow."

During the conference, LogicManager customers led presentations detailing their successes. Users from companies like DigitalGlobe and Bank OZK shared unique insights into how they've developed value-driving ERM programs. Presenters discussed how to best manage cybersecurity in the see-through economy, how integrated risk management improves organizational efficiency and ROI, and how to engage the business in governance programs.

Customers also presented case studies showcasing LogicManager's diverse use-cases. These solution highlights included enterprise risk management, incident management, compliance, third-party risk management, data and model risk management, and SOX compliance.

The conference also provided a look at LogicManager's planned initiatives for 2019 and beyond. This included a sneak peek at Horizon, the latest version of LogicManager. Horizon is delivering a fresh user interface alongside features designed to help users drive engagement across all levels of their organizations, such as intuitive incident webforms and a redesigned home screen.

To close the event, Minsky discussed the role artificial intelligence will play in the risk management industry and encouraged attendees to engage with LogicManager and each other as this cutting-edge technology continues to develop.



