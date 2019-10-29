LogicManager to Highlight Customer Successes at Annual User Conference

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicManager , the leading enterprise risk management (ERM) software provider, will host IMPACT 2019, its annual customer conference on October 29th and 30th. The event brings together a broad base of risk, governance, compliance, and IT professionals from around the globe.

IMPACT 2019 is the LogicManager User Community event to share content, best practices and network on ways to ensure a better tomorrow. The theme of IMPACT 2019 is the See-Through Economy, enabling risk professionals to transcend the boundaries of risk - across departments, processes, partners/vendors, geographies, industry mandates and regulation domains. Operating at the speed of business today, risk management professionals must be able to anticipate what's ahead, ensure business performance outcomes and uphold their organization's reputation in a constantly changing environment.

"IMPACT was created to bring together the LogicManager community, so our customers can share experiences and learn how others are making an impact and driving value at their organization," says LogicManager CEO Steven Minsky. IMPACT is made by risk practitioners for risk practitioners. This year's IMPACT event attendance exceeded last year's numbers and sold out for participation. IMPACT consists of two full days of knowledge-sharing, networking, and exchange of industry best practices.

This year's IMPACT Keynote speaker is Joseph Ghammashi, a 40-year, thought-leading veteran in the risk management industry. Joseph was Corporate One Federal Credit Union's former SVP and Chief Risk Officer and implemented a robust enterprise risk management program during his tenure with the organization. A LogicManager customer since 2006, Corporate One leveraged LogicManager to identify and mitigate their risks prior to the Great Recession of 2008. Mr. Ghammashi's presentation, entitled "Managing The Storm – Prepare for an Economic Downturn with a Risk-Based Approach", will recount how the LogicManager risk management software platform enabled them to identify and assess their risks as well as to create and execute their mitigation plans. As a result of his strategy and execution, Corporate One was in a strong position and expanded from a single-state institution to a nationwide financial institution, becoming the undisputed leader in their industry.

Customers will present case studies that showcase LogicManager use cases in each of the nine solution areas, including Enterprise Risk Management, IT Governance, Security and Privacy, Vendor Management, Compliance Management, Incident Management, Financial Reporting, Audit Management, and Business Continuity & DR. The conference also will give a preview of LogicManager's technology roadmap initiatives for 2020.

