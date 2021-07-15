Logicpath Announces New Website to Reflect Rapid Growth in Cash Forecasting Software Marketplace

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based fintech SaaS company logicpath, a leader in AI-driven cash supply chain technology, has unveiled its new company website: logicpath.com. This rebranding initiative reflects the evolution of the company and its recent launch of an exciting new milestone version of C3 Financial, artificial intelligence (AI) and cash inventory management software innovating the financial services industry.

"The newly launched logicpath.com website marks an exciting new era in our company's evolution. This rebranding reflects our vision and the AI-driven products we are introducing to the financial technology market as we continue to accelerate growth and innovation – while remaining a leader in the financial services industry," stated logicpath's Vice President of Marketing, Michele Mooney.

For more than a decade, logicpath has served as a pioneer and innovator in the cash forecasting and inventory management technology space, providing cash operations teams and executives with visibility and control of cash across their entire branch network... The company has recently launched a new milestone version of C3 Financial, designed with AI capabilities to empower cash operations teams to optimize the cash supply chain, accelerate revenue and maximize efficiency. Most notably, C3 Financial's algorithm and analytics leverage globally used inventory management techniques to predict demand and uncertainty through cash forecasting and optimization, right down to the denomination levels in each cash point location. Using artificial intelligence with precise forecast accuracy, C3 Financial ensures cash demand is met at the lowest possible cost across the enterprise.

"This is a major milestone for the company as we continue to deliver superior results for our clients," stated Mooney. "As a leader in cash inventory management technology and a 2020 Top Cash Management Solution Provider, logicpath is now positioned to become synonymous with AI-driven cash operations technology as the market for these tools continue to grow rapidly."

About logicpath

Atlanta-based logicpath provides innovative software solutions and analytics to financial institutions and is trusted by thousands of clients across the United States and Canada. C3 Financial , logicpath's SaaS cash forecasting and inventory management software focuses on optimizing the cash supply chain by increasing efficiency, reducing expenses, and centralizing visibility of the cash network. For more information, visit https://www.logicpath.com/

SOURCE logicpath

Related Links

http://www.logicpath.com/

