Logicworks Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicworks, a leading cloud migration and managed services provider, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. This is the fourth consecutive year that Logicworks has been included in this Magic Quadrant.

Leaders are defined by Gartner as having "a track record of successful delivery of high-quality professional and managed services that thoughtfully exploit the capabilities of the cloud platform. They are well-positioned to continue delivering leading-edge services in the future."**

"Our customers are looking for flexible and responsive solutions to meet their complex infrastructure requirements at all stages of their cloud adoption maturity and lifecycles," said Kenneth Ziegler, CEO of Logicworks. "We're proud to be recognized as a Leader in this Gartner Magic Quadrant, which we believe validates our position as a global leader in cloud services and acknowledges our commitment to customer success."

Logicworks has a long track record of demonstrated success helping customers migrate, operate, and optimize on AWS and Azure. Customers with complex workloads, strict security requirements, and compliance mandates rely on Logicworks 'Policy-as-Code' approach, access to certified expertise throughout the customer lifecycle, and cloud-native innovation on both AWS and Azure. As a result, Logicworks has been consistently recognized by major cloud platforms as a top partner; it has been named an AWS Premier Consulting Partner since 2015 and a Gold Azure Expert MSP since 2018.

Logicworks is a member of dozens of AWS and Azure partner programs, funding programs, and has achieved AWS Competencies in Migration, Security, DevOps, SaaS, Healthcare, and Commerce. These program inclusions acknowledge established practices to address specific vertical and solution needs and allow Logicworks to provide additional support and funding for its clients. In addition to its partner programs, Logicworks is also annually audited for six compliance standards, including HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI-DSS, SOC1, SOC2 and ISO 27001, which provides additional external validation of Logicworks' security and governance standards.

To read a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, visit this link. To learn more about Logicworks, please visit www.logicworks.com.

* The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services Services, Worldwide, Craig Lowery, To Chee Eng, et al., 04 May 2020

**Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Logicworks

Logicworks is an AWS Premier Partner and Azure Expert MSP that helps companies to build, manage, and optimize cloud infrastructure. We specialize in complex, compliant workloads for healthcare, finance, and SaaS, and are HITRUST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, and SOC1+2 Certified.

