LOGISTEC and Gulf Stream Marine Officially Certify Five Terminals in the U.S. Gulf Coast

MONTRÉAL, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. ("LOGISTEC") and its subsidiary in the U.S. Gulf Coast, Gulf Stream Marine, Inc. ("GSM"), announced that five terminals in Texas are now officially certified as part of the Green Marine Environmental Certification Program. GSM's Corpus Christi, Manchester, Brownsville, Care and Freeport terminals in Texas have joined LOGISTEC's 13 other certified terminals across Canada and the USA, for a total of 18. With the addition of these five terminals, LOGISTEC is leading the drive to reduce its marine environmental footprint for a sustainable future, with the highest number of Green Marine certified port terminals in North America.

The Green Marine program sets rigorous objectives through its 14 performance indicators of which seven apply to port terminal operators: community impacts, community relations, dry bulk handling and storage, environmental leadership, greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants, spill prevention and stormwater management, and waste management. Participants must measure, evaluate, publish their environmental results and commit to continual improvement to achieve annual certification. Accredited external verifiers review all the data to ensure the requirements are being met every two years. Green Marine is a voluntary environmental certification program that was developed for the North American port network and has now expanded to include the European marine industry. Green Marine encourages leading ship owners, ports, terminals, seaway corporations and shipyards to address together key marine environmental issues to reduce their environmental footprint through concrete actions.

"We are so pleased to be adding these five terminals to our growing network of Green Marine certified terminals in Canada and the US. We believe strongly in the mission to reduce the marine industry's environmental footprint," said Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC. "This program is an integral part of our ESG roadmap and our strategic sustainability objectives. Green Marine also encourages other companies to evaluate ways they too can contribute to a cleaner marine environment and makes us all accountable. We are doing this for our industry today and for future generations."

"Ensuring we do our part to reduce our marine environmental footprint is critical in support of a strong and sustainable supply chain," said Michel Miron, Executive Vice-President of GSM.

"Congratulations to LOGISTEC's subsidiary in the U.S. Gulf Coast, GSM, for the certification of its five additional terminals into the Green Marine network," said David Bolduc, Executive Director for Green Marine. "Sustainability is clearly a priority for LOGISTEC as it continues full integration of the Green Marine program in all its North American terminals."

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services in both the marine and environmental industries. Marine services are offered in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals across North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Environmental services are offered through its subsidiaries SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. and FER-PAL Construction Ltd.

About GSM

GSM, LOGISTEC's subsidiary in the U.S. Gulf Coast, is a leading cargo handling, stevedoring and terminal operator specializing in handling wind energy components, bulk and break-bulk cargoes and is headquartered in Houston, Texas, operating in 12 terminals at 7 ports.

