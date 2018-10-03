LOGISTEC Corporation Announces New Water Technology Center in Baltimore

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Madeleine Paquin, C. M. President and CEO of LOGISTEC Corporation, announces a new water technology center will open in city of Baltimore, in the UMBC Columbus Center on October 11, 2018.

This Center is a new and exciting collaboration between LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC"), its water technology subsidiary, Sanexen Water, Inc. ("Sanexen Water"), and the State of Maryland. It will be the first of its kind in the United States with focus on continuous research and interaction with key stakeholders in the water industry. "Our common ambition is to build on the leadership role Maryland has taken in this vital sector and create a leading platform to deploy technology to protect the U.S. water infrastructure," says Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC.

The press is invited to the grand opening of the Sanexen Water Technology Center for an introduction to the latest development in sustainable water technology in North America. The event will take place at the UMBC Columbus Center between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on October 11, 2018.

For this special occasion, Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC and Benoît Côté, President of Sanexen Water are honored to welcome Larry Hogan, Governor of Maryland, and the Secretary of Commerce, Mike Gill. "We are pleased to see Sanexen Water selected our state for their new technology center, which will definitely help Maryland continue to lead the charge when it comes to protecting our drinking water and the environment", adds Governor Hogan.

About SANEXEN

Sanexen Environmental Services Inc. ("Sanexen"), part of the LOGISTEC family, is one of Canada's leading providers of environmental solutions including site remediation, manufacturing of woven hoses and trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains. From the onset, Sanexen has assisted industrial, municipal and governmental customers in dealing with environmental issues to deliver optimal value solutions that are best adapted to their needs.

Over the past 18 years, Sanexen has developed considerable expertise and an impressive intellectual property portfolio with respect to its innovative Aqua-Pipe® technology for the structural rehabilitation of underground water mains. Sanexen has installed more than 1,600 km of its Aqua-Pipe® Trenchless Structural CIPP Technology in over 350 cities in North America, helping them improve their water main network performance and reduce their maintenance costs.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 37 ports and 61 terminals across North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

