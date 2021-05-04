LOGISTEC Corporation Appoints New Chairman to its Board of Directors

Mr. Foltz currently provides executive advisory services in the international maritime, port, logistics, and transportation sectors. He most recently served as Executive Director of the Georgia Ports Authority ("GPA") from 2010 to 2016. Prior to joining the GPA, he was Vice-President of Operations of CSX World Terminals. He also spent 13 years in management positions at Sea-Land Service.

"We are honored to welcome Curtis as Chairman of our Board of Directors," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of the Company. "His vast experience in the maritime and transportation industry, and his business acumen will continue to contribute to LOGISTEC's growth," added Madeleine Paquin.

"I am honoured to serve as Chair of LOGISTEC's Board of Directors. With its extensive network of terminals and expanding environmental business, LOGISTEC has solid growth potential in various strategic markets," says Curtis Jay Foltz.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank James C. Cherry, who has stepped down from the Board, after 10 years of service. Jim was Chair for the last two years and has in the past also chaired the Audit Committee. He is recognized for his leadership, dedication, and guidance," continued Madeleine Paquin.

"I would like to recognize Serge Dubreuil, who also left the Board, and thank him for the huge contribution he has made following almost 50 years of service at LOGISTEC. Serge was on the Board for 26 years and was also President of LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. for 18 years."

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com .

