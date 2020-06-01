LOGISTEC Environmental Services Announces New Vice-President of Business Development, Jennifer Bailey

MONTRÉAL, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC Environmental Services Inc. ("LOGISTEC") is pleased to announce that Jennifer Bailey has joined its team as Vice-President, Business Development, of SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc., a subsidiary of LOGISTEC. In this new role, Jennifer will work closely with our environmental team to define and implement a solid business development plan that will see the next generation of water technology, proven lead-free and PFAS solutions installed in cities and towns across North America, who are urgently facing deteriorating water main infrastructure challenges. She will also play a key role in our efforts to expand our environmental remediation and brownfield redevelopment projects across Canada.

With a background in chemical engineering, Jennifer is an accomplished leader with over ten years of in-depth experience in the field of water technology, most recently as Director of Global Business & Market Development and Strategic Initiatives at Solenis LLC, a global specialty water treatment company headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Jennifer also brings with her a unique perspective, having spearheaded market and commercial alignment strategies as well as technological developments for use in the pulp and paper, mining and chemical refining industries focusing on utilities, influent water and wastewater management.

"I am excited to be joining the LOGISTEC family," explained Jennifer Bailey, "especially with the launch of the next generation of water technology, which will revolutionize the way municipalities, especially those in earthquake-prone regions, tackle their water infrastructure problems. I am really looking forward to working with the team to ensure we reach every community that will benefit from this technology, before their water infrastructure issues become an emergency."

"We welcome Jennifer to the team," said Madeleine Paquin, President of LOGISTEC and SANEXEN, "and we look forward to leveraging her strategic and innovative mindset to help tackle key environmental challenges and water infrastructure issues facing so many communities right now, and get our solutions into the hands of key stakeholders as quickly as possible."

About LOGISTEC Corporation

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services in both the marine and environmental industries. Environmental services are offered through LOGISTEC Environmental Services Inc. and its subsidiaries SANEXEN and FER-PAL Construction Ltd. Marine services are offered in the areas of bulk, break–bulk and container cargo handling in 34 ports and 59 terminals across North America. LOGISTEC Corporation also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

About SANEXEN

SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc., a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for over 35 years. With its key business lines – Site Remediation, Major Projects, Infrastructure, Soils and Materials Management, and Water Technology – SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental clients and partners. SANEXEN's expert environmental engineers and scientists, combined with its in-house research and development teams, continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues facing the world today.

www.logistec.com

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications

Related Links

http://www.logistec.com

