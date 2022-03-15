Logistics Market in UAE to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% by 2026 | Manufacturing Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Logistics Market in UAE 2022-2026: Scope

Our logistics market in UAE report covers the following areas:

Logistics Market in UAE 2021 to 2026: Vendor Analysis

The logistics market in UAE is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on distinguishing their solutions and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market. Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING, Emirates Logistics LLC, Global Shipping and Logistics LLC, Jenae Logistics LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, Masstrans Freight LLC, and Modern Freight Company LLC are some of the major market participants.

For highlights on the vendor profiles with their offerings - Download a free sample now!

Logistics Market in UAE 2021 to 2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the logistics market in UAE is the growing e-commerce industry. The e-commerce industry is growing rapidly owing to the increase in Internet penetration in the UAE and the growing access to smartphones. For instance, in 2022, the forecasted value of e-commerce sales in the UAE was around $ 27billion. E-commerce sales in the UAE grew by an average of 20%-23% per year between 2018 and 2022. The growth of the e-commerce sector positively impacts the logistics industry. As consumers spend less time going to stores and more time shopping from the comfort of their homes, their first direct interaction with the brand is the package delivered to their doors. Logistics plays a major role as the movement of goods depends highly on the transportation and distribution network. This is encouraging vendors to offer logistics services to e-commerce enterprises. Hence, the rapid growth in the e-commerce industry will concurrently propel the demand for logistics in the UAE.

However, the increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance will be a major challenge for the logistics market in UAE during the forecast period. The pandemic has affected supply chain operations in the UAE, which has put pressure on transportation and logistics resources. The transport and logistics distribution networks are being disrupted due to the supply-demand imbalance, the lack of last-mile fulfillment services, and labor shortages. Furthermore, limited workforces and reduced working time have also restrained transport and logistics activities. Transport and logistics vendors have been facing complications due to changing norms in different states and countries, which resulted in delayed lead time. Sometimes, lead time increases from the manufacturer's end due to raw material shortages, limited workforces, and lockdowns owing to the pandemic. While the pandemic has caused severe and sudden supply chain disruptions, it also has resulted in enormous opportunities for the transport and logistics industry.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Logistics Market in UAE 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Manufacturing



Automotive



Retail



Healthcare



Others

Function

Transportation



Inventory holding



Administration

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Logistics Market in UAE 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the logistics market in UAE growth during the next five years

Estimation of the logistics market in UAE size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the logistics market in the UAE

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the logistics market in UAE vendors

Related Reports:

The logistics market share in Thailand is expected to increase by USD 18.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%. Download a free sample report now!

share in is expected to increase by USD 18.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%. The cold chain logistics market share in the UK is expected to increase by USD 9.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.22%. Download a free sample report now!

Logistics Market In UAE Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.84% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis UAE Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING, Emirates Logistics LLC, Global Shipping and Logistics LLC, Jenae Logistics LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, Masstrans Freight LLC, and Modern Freight Company LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent Market

*Exhibit 06 Parent market

*Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Air freight and logistics

*2.2.1 Shippers

*2.2.2 Freight forwarder

*2.2.3 Airfreight carrier

*2.2.4 Handling agents

*2.2.5 Consignee

*2.2.6 Industry innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 10: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026($ billion)

*Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by End user

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 20: End user- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by End user

*Exhibit 21: Comparison by End user

**5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22: Manufacturing- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 23: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 25: Automotive- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26: Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 27: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 29: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.8 Market opportunity by End user

*Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End user

***6 Market Segmentation by Function

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 33: Function- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Function

*Exhibit 34: Comparison by Function

**6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 35: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 36: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Inventory holding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 37: Inventory holding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 38: Inventory holding - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Administration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 39: Administrations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 40: Administrations - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.6 Market opportunity by Function

*Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Function

***7. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**7.1 Overview

*Exhibit 42: Customer landscape

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Growing e-commerce industry

*8.1.2 Increasing use of multimodal transport

*8.1.3 Increased outsourcing of logistics services

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance

*8.2.2 High operational costs

*8.2.3 Growing number of cargo thefts

*Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Use of blockchain with logistics

*8.3.2 Digital transformation in logistics

*8.3.3 Growing demand for green logistics

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 46: Industry Risk

**9.3 Competitive Landscape

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors?

**10.3 Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

*Exhibit 49: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Overview

*Exhibit 50: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Business segments

*Exhibit 51: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Key news

*Exhibit 52: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Key offerings

*Exhibit 53: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Segment focus

**10.4 CEVA Logistics AG

*Exhibit 54: CEVA Logistics AG - Overview

*Exhibit 55: CEVA Logistics AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 56: CEVA Logistics AG - Key news

*Exhibit 57: CEVA Logistics AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 58: CEVA Logistics AG - Segment focus

**10.5 Deutsche Post AG

*Exhibit 59: Deutsche Post AG - Overview

*Exhibit 60: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 61: Deutsche Post AG - Key news

*Exhibit 62: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings

* Post AG - Segment focus

**10.6 DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING

*Exhibit 64: DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING - Overview

*Exhibit 65: DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING - Product and service

*Exhibit 66: DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING - Key offerings

**10.7 Emirates Logistics LLC

*Exhibit 67: Emirates Logistics LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 68: Emirates Logistics LLC - Product and service

*Exhibit 69: Emirates Logistics LLC - Key offerings

**10.8 Global Shipping and Logistics LLC

*Exhibit 70: Global Shipping and Logistics LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 71: Global Shipping and Logistics LLC - Product and service

*Exhibit 72: Global Shipping and Logistics LLC - Key offerings

**10.9 Jenae Logistics LLC

*Exhibit 73: Jenae Logistics LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 74: Jenae Logistics LLC - Product and service

*Exhibit 75: Jenae Logistics LLC - Key offerings

**10.10 Mac World Logistic LLC

*Exhibit 76: Mac World Logistic LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 77: Mac World Logistic LLC - Product and service

*Exhibit 78: Mac World Logistic LLC - Key offerings

**10.11 Masstrans Freight LLC

*Exhibit 79: Masstrans Freight LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 80: Masstrans Freight LLC - Product and service

*Exhibit 81: Masstrans Freight LLC - Key offerings

**10.12 Modern Freight Company LLC

*Exhibit 82: Modern Freight Company LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 83: Modern Freight Company LLC - Product and service

*Exhibit 84: Modern Freight Company LLC - Key news

*Exhibit 85: Modern Freight Company LLC - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$?

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 87:Research Methodology

*Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

*Exhibit 89: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio