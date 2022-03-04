Logistics Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% by 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. & Deutsche Bahn |17000+ Technavio Reports

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

The Logistics Market is expected to increase by USD 1546.95 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 43% among the other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in

APAC

Vendor Insights-

The Logistics Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc -The company offers logistics services such as ocean shipping, air freight, and truckload.

-The company offers logistics services such as ocean shipping, air freight, and truckload. Deutsche Bahn AG - The company offers logistics services such as land transport, air freight, and ocean freight through Schenker AG.

The company offers logistics services such as land transport, air freight, and ocean freight through Schenker AG. Deutsche Post DHL Group -The company offers freight shipping via air, ocean, road, and rail.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download

Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The Logistics Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for logistics in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of a large consumer base for both food and beverage and healthcare product suppliers, the rise in disposable incomes, and the growing aging population will facilitate the logistics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Logistics Market Driver:

Increasing cross-border trade:

Cross-border trade involves the sales and purchase of goods and services across international land borders. Cross-border trade allows enterprises to expand their business in terms of geography and demographics. It helps countries in boosting their economy as the export and import of goods lead to an increase in tax revenue, which, in turn, contributes to the gross domestic product (GDP) of countries. This has encouraged various countries to increase their cross-border trade. Increasing cross-border trade is driving the number of trade corridors. With the growth in cross-border trade, the demand for logistics will also increase, which will contribute to the market share growth during the forecast period.

Logistics Market Trend:

Rapid growth in the e-commerce industry :



The e-commerce industry is growing rapidly owing to the increased penetration of the Internet globally and the growing access to smartphones. The growth of the e-commerce sector has a direct impact on the logistics industry. As consumers are spending less time going to stores, their first direct interaction with the brand is the package that gets delivered to their doors. Logistics plays a major role as the movement of goods highly depends on the transportation and distribution network. Vendors are offering logistics services to e-commerce enterprises. Vendors are also offering greater return options for reverse logistics than other vendors. The rapid growth in the e-commerce industry will be a major trend for logistics during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

Logistics Market in Thailand -The logistics market share in Thailand is expected to increase by USD 18.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%. Download a free sample now!

Healthcare Logistics Market in North America -The healthcare logistics market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 10.19 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09%. Download a free sample now!

Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1546.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.55 Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Kenco

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio